Watch: Join us as we tour Tenement House - a Glasgow tenement that has been 'frozen in time'
Tenements play such an important role in Glasgow’s social history and culture even today - that’s why Tenement House is one of the most important museums we have here in Glasgow.
Once the home of Agnes Toward from 1911 to 1965 - the old tenement flat is immaculately preserved thanks to the previous home-owners meticulous retention of historical and everyday items from the mid 20th century.
Glasgow’s tenements housed Glaswegians of all social classes for generations, they were built in order to provide a quick answer to Glasgow’s desperate need for housing following the population boom during the industrial revolution.
We got the opportunity to tour around Tenement House and see the historical artefacts of Glasgow preserved as they were at the time - watch the video above!
