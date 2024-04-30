Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tenements play such an important role in Glasgow’s social history and culture even today - that’s why Tenement House is one of the most important museums we have here in Glasgow.

Once the home of Agnes Toward from 1911 to 1965 - the old tenement flat is immaculately preserved thanks to the previous home-owners meticulous retention of historical and everyday items from the mid 20th century.

Glasgow’s tenements housed Glaswegians of all social classes for generations, they were built in order to provide a quick answer to Glasgow’s desperate need for housing following the population boom during the industrial revolution.