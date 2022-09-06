Rangers are facing tough odds compared to Ajax, who have won several games in a row in their domestic championship.

Rangers will travel to the Netherlands this week as they face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League Group A opener on September 7.

After a ten-year absence, the Ibrox club has finally returned to the European stage after defeating PSV in the play-off round.

However, Rangers are facing tough odds compared to Ajax , who have won several games in a row in the domestic championship.

Recently, the Gers, suffered one of their worst defeats in a decade when they lost to Celtic 4-0 in the Old Firm Derby.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is seen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC on September 03, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

And with Ajax, Liverpool, and Napoli in the same group, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad is up against formidable competition.

Rangers will also strive for a victory on Wednesday, especially against a team that is known for playing at a high pace throughout the whole match and denying their opponents any opportunity to create their own style.

But Ajax suffered an injury blow after manager Alfred Schreuder revealed left back Owen Wijndal will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Rangers also have numerous players with injury issues with trio Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander all left out.

However, former Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence and striker Alfredo Morelos do make the cut.

So when are Ajax playing Rangers and will the match be shown on TV?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Ajax vs Rangers?

Ajax take on Rangers on Wednesday, September 7 at Johan Cruyff Arena, with a kick-off at 5.45pm.

Is Ajax vs Rangers on TV?

Yes, fortunately the game will be televised and will be broadcast exclusively on BT Sport .

The match will be available on BT Sport 4 and BT Sport customers will also be able to live stream the game via the BT Sport App , which will display a link to the live stream at the top of the BT site once the coverage begins.

The BT Sport app is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets, and a live stream will be available on their website when the broadcast begins at 5.01pm.

