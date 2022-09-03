Giovanni van Bronckhorst felt three of the four goals his side conceded were avoidable at Parkhead

The Light Blues fell behind after eight minutes from a thrown-in before they were caught apping at the second goal when Callum McGregor’s quick free-kick found Matt O’Riley, who slipped a dangerous pass in behind the visitors defence for Jota to finish.

Rangers then failed to stop Taylor’s cross from flashing across the six-yard box which led to the hosts’ third and a calamitous error from Jon McLaughlin handed Celtic a fourth goal with ten minutes remaining.

Van Bronckhorst was evidently angered by his side’s display and admitted he couldn’t explain why his players lacked concentration at vital moments - comparing the manner of defeat to the 3-0 loss they suffered in February last season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Dutchman admitted: “I’m very disappointed with the result and the way we conceded the goals. It was a repeat of the game in February with a quickly taken throw in and free kick.

“We knew it’s one of their strengths and both times we weren’t ready and conceded goals. When you concede early goals like that you make it difficult for yourself.

“Of course we prepared for these moments that they were able to be dangerous and we weren’t ready so that’s very disappointing. You want to play a good game, you can always have goals against you but not in this manner.

“This isn’t the way to concede goals. I don’t know what it is. It’s very difficult for me to say. We weren’t alert and that’s why you give two goals away and the fourth goal as well.

“That’s three goals you can avoid. That makes it very hard when you come to Celtic in an away game and we have to take this one, we’re very disappointed we couldn’t give our fans the game we wanted.

“We have to take it on the chin and move forward after this.”

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd reckons goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin made matter even worse for allowing Celtic to pile on the misery.

McLaughlin was arguably at fault for three of the four goals conceded on the day and Boyd has accused the stopper for his role in the Hoops’ fourth goal after passing the ball straight to Turnbull.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “If there was ever a team to play over the top of it’s Celtic because they’ve got so many on you and they’re so good at it, but you look at it and Jon McLaughlin’s got three or four seconds.

“I’d rather lose it with Alfredo Morelos in a battle on the halfway line than lose it there. I don’t understand why teams continuously try to pass and probe from the back.