Arsenal 'wants to sell' former Motherwell star as summer transfer statement made over possible solution
Mika Biereth is set for a permanent Arsenal exit after spending part of last season at Motherwell, it’s claimed.
The Danish youth international turned heads with his explosive playing style at Fir Park, scoring six times with five assists in 15 games. Arsenal sent him to Austria with Sturm Graz for the second half of the season with a further nine goals and four assists added over 22 matches. He won an Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup double.
Now Sturm Graz sporting director Andreas Schicker has made claims over the former Motherwell striker, insisting Arsenal are keen to cash in. He told Kronen Zeitung: “Mika is in the last year of his contract. The club wants to sell him. Now we need to find a solution with Arsenal.
“Everyone is waiting and is in the role of observer. Patience is required in the transfer window this year. I’m in talks with Arsenal. I’ve spoken to Mika. He’s always felt comfortable with us.”
Speaking in May, Biereth opened up on his Motherwell exit, and linking up with Fir Park academy graduate Max Johnston at Sturm Graz. He told Arsenal’s club media: “I was in Scotland playing for Motherwell and then my agent rang me and said there was an opportunity to come to Austria and fight for a title in the league and the cup.
“I spoke to Per [Mertesacker] before the move, discussed it, what he thought, what I thought, and to me it was almost a no-brainer. This is the best level I’ve played at so far in terms of being a part of the squad and playing every match day. The players here are really good and really talented.
“We’ve got a really good mix of young players, old players, people from Austria, people from abroad, so there’s some senior players like Greggy [Wuthrich] who have really helped me out a lot and then the two lads that speak English from Scotland and Liverpool, Vit [Jaros] and Max [Johnston] helped me settle in a lot, so it doesn’t feel like I’ve only been here for three months because I feel like I’m quite close with all the boys.
“The first impressions of the club were really positive. Everyone at the club, from the players to the staff to the sporting director, everyone is really warm and welcoming. The most important thing is that they’re good at football as well on the pitch.”
