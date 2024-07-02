A vision for fan ownership at Motherwell has been presented | (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Plans have been unveiled for the possible future at Motherwell.

Majority Motherwell shareholder The Well Society has unveiled its strategy for fan-ownership at Motherwell.

Fans of the Premiership club will vote this month on whether or not to back investment proposals from Erik and Courtney Barmack. The Well Society board have not backed the proposals and have unveiled their own plans to take the club into the future, having been in control since 2016.

Titled 'Our Club, Our Future: Our plan for growth for Motherwell Football Club and The Well Society', a 28-page document details everything they plan to do, should voters opt to reject investment proposals from the US-based Barmack family. Putting a fresh focus on growth, strategic investment, and commercial partnerships, the “refreshed” Well Society Board have conducted a best practice review of fan-ownership models from clubs like Exeter City Football Club, AFC Wimbledon, Portsmouth FC, and FC United of Manchester.

Business leaders including including fintech strategist David Cullinan, multi-business CEO Kyrk McMillan, former Paycare Chief Executive Kevin Rodgers, and US-based football business consultant Gus McNab are amongst those to have backed The Well Society. The plans tackle four strands; A new vision for Motherwell Football Club, a new approach to investment, focused on local partnerships and strategic investment, a new strategy for growth of the Well Society, the identification of further opportunities around season tickets, the women’s team, and off-pitch revenue growth.

There will also be a fresh approach to fan voice, engagement and communication, as the Society’s baseline position as a financial safety net at Motherwell is maintained. Full plans can be found here. Former Motherwell Chairman Brian McCafferty is a backer of the Society’s plans, in opposition to the Barmack proposal.

He said: “This is a very clear vision for Motherwell Football Club and the Well Society. It is full of forward-looking, achievable, and pragmatic ideas to grow income while strengthening the club’s community ethos and bonds with supporters. I applaud those in this Well Society Board who have taken the initiative and developed this ambitious blueprint.

“For me, this document provides a clear pathway to a secure long-term future for the club based on creative and sensible initiatives, in contrast to the gamble of putting our club and our cash reserves under the control of a largely unknown foreign investor.”

Well Society board member Philipp Speedie explained: “This is an exciting time for Motherwell Football Club and a reinvigorated Well Society as majority shareholder. Our fans have spoken: it’s time for change and we agree. The status quo is no longer an option, with the old guard making way for fresh leadership at the Football Club and the Well Society.

“Since the election of a refreshed Well Society Board in October, we have moved quickly to host a series of workshops with fans on key issues like governance, membership, events and communications. We’ve established operating priorities, workstreams and are harnessing the talents of ‘Well supporting professionals working in finance, business, governance, engagement and communications.

“Working with experts, we have undertaken detailed investment modelling, aligned with the principles of fan- ownership, and also reviewed, in detail, the proposal from Wild Sheep Sports. Our clear recommendation is for members to reject the proposal from Wild Sheep Sports, which promises little investment at a significant cost to fans.

“Another, brighter and more ambitious future is possible. That’s why, we are delighted to launch our plan for growth. The prospectus, developed with leading Scottish, UK and US-based advisors, promises a ‘fresh start for fan ownership’ with a major investment proposal and new fan engagement model.”

Sean Baillie, also a Well Society board member, added: “As the refreshed Well Society, we’re not only the majority shareholder; we are custodians of a legacy that spans generations. Our responsibility extends beyond the pitch to nurture and enhance Motherwell FC’s role as a vital Community Anchor.

“Now it’s time to change how we operate as the majority shareholder, taking a more assertive role in reforming our governance, strengthening our structures, taking a fresh approach to fan voice, and driving positive, sustainable investment at the football club. As a fanbase we have the skills, experience and networks to protect fan-ownership and remain competitive, it is our job to support, develop and empower everyone to ensure that Motherwell Football Club fulfils its potential and our plan is the first step in making that happen.