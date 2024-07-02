Kettlewell has been busy this summer | SNS Group

Motherwell transfer business has been quick this summer.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell says one of his summer acquisitions is set for a major Fir Park role.

Liam Gordon has signed a two-year deal at Fir Park after a lengthy stint with Premiership side St Johnstone, where he formed part of their cup double-winning team under Callum Davidson. He now bolsters a Motherwell backline looking to improve on three clean sheets last season, having been with Kettlewell’s group on a pre-season camp in Holland.

The boss can’t offer stars coming to Fir Park the financial rewards of some other sides, but he’s been delighted with how Gordon has bought into the club’s vision. He said: “I wanted to bring in another centre back for a while. I knew to bring someone of Liam’s experience and quality would require a lot of groundwork and trying to sell Motherwell.

“We can’t offer fortunes. But I had to sell the vision of the club and where I believe we can go and that he becomes a huge part in that. An opportunity for someone who has been somewhere for a long time to experience something different, how you play, the environment, your team mates, all those different things.

“It’s safe to say Liam has bought into it. He has hit the ground running. Coming in and adding stability, aggression, he’s what I’d describe as an old-fashioned centre back who can dominate his penalty box and the opposition box. He’s an organiser, a leader and I believe a fantastic acquisition.

“We have to develop footballers but even at the age of 28 I have told Liam I still feel we can provide a platform for him to develop in so many other aspects. He agrees and I love that drive from an individual who has two major pieces of silverware as a St Johnstone captain and a really successful cv but still feels he can get better. It’s massive for us to get him in. He adds so much to our group.”

Kettlewell is also keen to blood youngsters into his group. Lennon Miller has cemented himself as a key senior star at 17, while the likes of Mark Ferrie, Ewan Wilson, Dylan Wells and Luca Ross have been with the group over the course of this pre-season and last term.

Blooding youngsters into senior environments is something that has come into view after Scotland’s tough Euro 2024 campaign, and Kettlewell believes he has a good reputation when it comes to development. He said: "I would probably point you in the direction of statistics. If you want to talk not only in my time at Motherwell but at Ross County, it's something really important to me.

“Those players under the age of 21. If I start to speak about Motherwell, Max Johnston, James Furlong, Brodie Spencer, Mika Biereth, Georgie Gent, Lennon Miller. Luca Ross has been on and scored a goal for us. Mark Ferrie, Ewan Wilson is very much part of our group. Dylan Wells has been on the pitch competitively for us.

“The list continues. We have six 17-year-olds currently out with us on this trip. That gives you an indication on my thought process on player development but I stress it doesn't have to be players under the age of 21. If anybody doesn't think Motherwell has been a good developing ground for the likes of Blair Spittal, Kevin van Veen at 32 and Theo Bair at 24, we can rhyme these guys off. I believe it's always been in the make-up, it's aligned with the vision of this football club and what we feel we have to do.

“I do believe myself and Motherwell put their money where there mouth is when it comes to giving young players opportunities and trying to develop players across the board. A fair amount of interest in our players in the last couple of summer windows and some transfer fees last year. That is a possibility again this year so I think we are doing ok in it.