Motherwell academy graduate Max Johnston is said to be a transfer target for Birmingham City.

The right-back joined Sturm Graz in Austria last summer at the end of his Fir Park contract, going on to win an Austrian Bundesliga and cup double. Motherwell pocketed around £300k in compensation for the Scotland youth international who could now be about to return to the UK.

Sky Sports claim that League One side Birmingham City, plus Championship duo Luton Town and Oxford United “have all made loan enquiries” for Johnston. AGF in Denmark have also expressed an interest in the star who’s contract doesn’t expire until 2027.

Johnston made 29 appearances at Sturm Graz last season but many of them were for the bench, playing 90 minutes once in cup action. During time at Motherwell, the 20-year-old spent time on loan at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers, making 22 appearances overall in claret and amber.

Speaking last year of his move abroad, the full-back told the Sunday Mail: “Graz is an amazing city. It took me by surprise as I didn’t realise how good it would be. My family loves it, it’s incredible. Coming to a place like this definitely opens your eyes and mind a bit.