Decision made on Celtic v Dundee match as Celtic Park storm damage assessed

Celtic Park was damaged yesterday by Storm Eowyn

Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off. The decision was made after an assessment of storm damage to the stadium was completed this morning.

Celtic issued an update this morning saying: “Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today's match.

“While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.”

Video shared on social media last night showed damage to the coverings on the outside of Celtic Park and a statement was issued last night that the club were monitoring the situation and awaiting the opportunity to assess the damage.

Last night, the club said: “Unfortunately today's severe weather conditions have caused some damage at Celtic Park. Our stadium and safety staff are currently unable to fully assess the extent of the damage due to the ongoing extreme conditions. In light of this and in order that we communicate fully and openly with our fans, in the interests of supporter safety, we are unable to confirm at this stage whether the match tomorrow between Celtic and Dundee (Jan 25) will be able to proceed.

“Of course, we will be doing all we can to ensure that it does. A full assessment and decision will be made as early as possible tomorrow morning (Saturday) and we will update our supporters as soon as we can. We thank our supporters sincerely for their understanding.”

Glasgow was battered by hurricane strength winds yesterday with homes and cars damaged, trees felled and damage to travel infrastructure. In the aftermath of Storm Eowyn you can find weather and travel updates here.

The rearranged Celtic v Dundee fixture will take place on February 5, 2025 with a 7.45pm kick-off.