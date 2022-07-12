Fans call for Football Masters to return to Glasgow every year

The indoor event, hosted on Friday night (July 8th) at Braehead arena, saw thousands of fans pack in to watch the legends of Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd and Liverpool go head to head.
Each six-a-side team featured former professional players aged 35 and over, with stars such as former Rangers star Pedro Mendes, Celtic legend Stylian Petrov, Man Utd stalwart Louis Saha and Liverpool and Real Madrid player turned pundit Steve McManaman.
With a carnival atmosphere filled with plenty of sing-alongs, chants and good humour, the fans filling the stands must be wondering why it’s taken so long to return after it was cancelled in 2011.