Celtic all but wrapped up a third straight Scottish Premiership title with a gritty 2-1 win against 10-man Rangers in a frantic Old Firm showdown at Parkhead.

Philippe Clement’s side knew they had to emerge with maximum points in the final league meeting of the season against the Hoops to keep their faint title hopes alive.

But the Ibrox side were second best from the outset and Matt O’Riley broke the deadlock after 35 minutes before John Lundstram turned the ball into his own net immediately after the restart to leave the visitors with a mountain to climb.

Cyriel Dessers pulled a goal back for the Light Blues before Lundstram was sent off by referee Willie Collum for a dangerous lunging challenge on Alistair Johnston. Celtic were then awarded a penalty after Mohamed Diomande tripped O’Riley in the box, but the Danish international was denied from the spot by Gers keeper Jack Butland.

The Hoops had several opportunities to put the game out of reach but in the end they had to soak up some late Rangers pressure to strengthen their grip on the trophy with just two games remaining as Clement’s wait for a first Old Firm triumph goes on.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the story of the match through the camera lenses from photographers placed around the ground to capture the best of the action.

1 . Colourful pre-match display Celtic fans show their support by letting off green flares as the team bus arrives at Celtic Park around 90 minutes before kick-off.

2 . The 'King of Kings' looks on Legendary former Celtic striker Henrik Larsson takes his seat in the main stand ahead of kick-off.

3 . Silva torments Johnston Lively Wolves loanee Fabio Silva caused Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston a number of problems with his movement and neat foot-work as he drags this effort wide of the target.