Steve Clarke reckons the Gers understudy needs to be playing regularly to win caps for his country.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has informed goalkeeper Robby McCrorie his Euro 2024 call-up hopes will hinge on the amount of game time he plays for Rangers.

The Light Blues No.2 was named in the Scots squad to face Georgia and Norway during their final two qualification matches last week due to Angus Gunn's injury.

McCrorie - who hasn't made a first-team appearance for the Ibrox side since May last term - will join Zander Clark and Liam Kelly, who both earned their first senior caps during the previous international window.

Clarke admits he is a big fan of the 25-year-old stopper, but insists he needs to start playing regularly or risk letting his development stagnate and harming his national team prospects.

Asked if McCrorie should seek a loan move in January, Clarke admitted: "It's a difficult one for me to get involved in as his club decides if he plays week in, week out or whether he goes on loan. But it's in the conversation and I have spoken to Robby a couple of times.

"I keep saying that he is one we have an eye on for the future, but he needs to play matches. Robby is now doing that just now, I still think that, the age he is, he can be one for the future. Hopefully he starts to get a few more games.

"He is a good, technical keeper. He has strong hands and good feet. Robby saves the ball, which is pretty important for a keeper. The thing you don't know about him, and what he'll have to show when he get a chance to play, is his decision making on the pitch.