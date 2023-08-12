Alan Stubbs is confident that Celtic will stroll to a third straight Scottish Premiership title triumph by a “ten to fifteen” point winning margin over Rangers after adding further clarity to his pre-season prediction.

The former Hoops defender declared “normal service was resumed” on the opening day of the campaign last weekend after his old club launched their title defence by beating Ross County on flag day, with the Gers losing to Kilmarnock in an early setback for Michael Beale’s side.

Stubbs, who spent five years at Parkhead between 1996 and 2001, believes the massive turnaround in players at Ibrox this summer will take time to come together as a collective.

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs has tipped Rangers to struggle again this season.

He predicts Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will dip back into the transfer market by bringing in another “two or three” players to add to the business he has already completed.

He told KingCasinoBonus: “I don’t see anything other than a Celtic victory to be honest. Rangers have had a huge rebuild this summer, the best part bringing in nine players. They’ve obviously let go of quite a few players, but I still think they will bring in at least a couple more players before the window closes.

“Trying to bed those players who have come from afar, whether it’s America, Europe or the Championship, is not easy. Whereas I know there’s been a big shift at Celtic with Ange Postecoglou going and Brendan coming in, but it’s been more of a seamless change over at Celtic. Brendan knows the role and knows the club. He’s got a winning squad straight away to walk into, which he’s just going to implement his ideas into, which might be slightly different to Postecoglou’s.

“I still think Celtic will be in the market for maybe another two or three players. I can see Celtic bringing in a couple of big name signings. Whereas Rangers now are on the back foot already. I don’t think anyone expected them to lose at Kilmarnock even though it was a tricky game.

“I didn’t think there were going to be any slip-ups for Celtic against Ross County at home, so it proved even though they didn’t start the game very well, unlike Ross County who could’ve easily found themselves one or two goals up early on.