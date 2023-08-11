The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines with the next round of Scottish Premiership fixtures fast approaching.

Rangers and Celtic are focusing on this weekend’s domestic action, with Michael Beale’s side hosting Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday and the Hoops travelling to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month and there are plenty of news stories making the headlines. Carl Starfelt has officially left Celtic for Spanish outfit, with further movement expected at both clubs. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Friday, August 11:

Ex-Rangers star told to consider ‘any level of football’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free agent Alfredo Morelos has been urged to consider ‘any level of football’ as he continues his search to find a new club - 10 weeks after leaving Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos is a free agent after leaving Rangers this summer.

The Colombian frontman, who left the Gers following the expiry of his contract at the end of May, has been linked with moves to La Liga, Saudi Arabia and the Turkish Süper Lig this summer but has yet to be snapped up.

Former Light Blues defender Alan Hutton fears Morelos’ options are starting to dry up as leagues across Europe get underway and reckons he will need to accept an offer to play in a lower division to get regular game time amid concerns over his fitness.

He told Football Insider: “You can’t wait that long in football, especially now. If you miss out on pre-season, and the first games of the season - it sets you so far back. For someone like Morelos, it looks to me like he is someone who needs to be training every day. To maintain fitness, to maintain his levels - if he’s not training regularly, he struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’ll have to consider everything, any level of football at this moment in time and get a club as soon as possible. He’s already missed so much football, aand you can’t recreate that intensity of pre-season anyway else. It’s a real tough situation. He won’t be able to go in and play 90 minutes - he’ll have to do a mini pre-season on his own.”

Celtic winger a loan ‘target’ for Scottish Championship side

Dunfermline want to hand Celtic starlet Ben Summers first-team exposure by taking him on a season-long loan, according to reports.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been part of the Hoops senior squad since Ange Postecoglou promoted him from the B-team after a number of standout performances. He was handed his debut by the Australian at the end of last season, featuring as a substitute against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Now, the Courier are reporting that Pars boss James McPake is exploring a possible loan switch for Summers in the club’s first season back in the second tier after earning promotion from League 1. He played alongside current Dunfermline ace Ewan Otoo in the Lowland League last term, scoring five goals in 22 appearances.

The youngster is under contract at Parkhead until 2025 after signing a new deal earlier this year, but a temporary stint at East End Park is likely to aid his development in a bid to eventually establish himself as a first-team regular under Brendan Rodgers.