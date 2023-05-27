Celtic will receive Scottish Premiership trophy following their league match against Aberdeen at Parkhead this afternoon, while Rangers aim to bring down the curtain on a poor season with victory over St Mirren in Paisley.

As the season draws to a close this weekend, transfer news stories are starting to ramp up a notch ahead of a busy summer of activity. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Saturday, May 27:

Alfredo Morelos offers post-Rangers ‘transfer clue’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Departing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has jetted out of Glasgow Airport after being spotted boarding a plane - seemingly with British Airways bound for London.

The Colombian, who has played his final game for the Ibrox club, was one of five players to be given a guard of honour by fellow team-mates and coaching staff as they paid tribute to his sensational scoring record after six years in Govan.

With his next club still to be decided, an image posted on Twitter by Gary Collins shows the 26-year-old sitting in his seat on board the flight wearing a tracksuit and a cap. He captioned the tweet: “A familiar face on my flight”, alongside the buffalo emoji for Morelos’ nickname.

With a final Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren still to play, some fans questioned Morelos’ motives as he left Scotland on Friday afternoon, with one supporter questioning “He not got a game tomorrow?”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others were intrigued to find out where the club’s all-time leading European goal scorer was heading after the used who uploaded the pictured confirmed London was the destination. From there, it remains unclear whether Morelos is due to take a connecting flight to another destination.

Celtic boss responds to John Kennedy Hearts exit links

Ange Postecoglou is backing his assistant John Kennedy to make an “outstanding manager” when the time is right for him to leave the club amid strong links to the vacant Hearts job.

The Jambos are still searching for their next permanent boss after the departure of Robbie Neilson and former Scotland international Kennedy is reportedly a leading candidate.

Kennedy has played an important role in various coaching capacities at Parkhead over the years and remains a prominent figure within the Hoops regime.

Advertisement

Advertisement