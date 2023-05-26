Celtic will finally get their hands on the Scottish Premiership title this weekend when they round off their campaign at home to Aberdeen, while second-placed Rangers visit St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium in Paisley.

As the season draws to a close, transfer news stories are beginning to ramp up a notch. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Friday, May 26:

Celtic midfielder ‘turns down’ new contract

Celtic B-team midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa has reportedly turned down the offer of a new contract and it set for a move south of the border.

The South African-born 18-year-old has been an important part of the Hoops academy set-up over the last six years and has played a starring role throughout the club’s two seasons in the Lowland League.

However, Letsosa has decided to knock back a contract extension in favour of exploring his options in England and has informed Parkhead officials of his decision not to re-sign.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are expected to gain a ‘significant’ six figure development fee as compensation for his departure after indicating he will move on this summer under freedom of contract.

Rangers ‘showing interest’ in Ligue 1 striker

Rangers are keeping tabs on Canadian international and Troyes striker Iké Ugbo, according to reports.

Ibrox boss Michael Beale is familiar with the former Chelsea youth player after helping to bring him through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge before gaining first-team experience on loan at Barnsley, MK Dons, Scunthorpe United, Dutch side Roda JC and Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge.

Beale has already kickstarted his squad rebuild with the addition of Kieran Dowell from norwich City, but the Light Blues require more new additions this summer and at least one new striker will be on the Englishman’s wishlist. With Alfredo Morelos departing and Kemar Roofe hampered by injury problems, Beale could turn his attention to Ugbo, who is valued at £3.5million.

The Scottish Sun report that a reunion with the 24-year-old could be on the cards with English Premier League-bound Burnley also believed to be interested in he Ligue 1 hitman. Ugbo signed a four-year deal at his current club last summer. He was part of Canada’s World Cup squad in Qatar but didn’t feature in any group stage matches.

