The latest Rangers transfer news with the Gers set to finish off their 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season this weekend away to St Mirren.

The final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures takes place this weekend and Rangers will be looking to finally close the curtain on an ultimately disappointing campaign.

With the on field action out of the way it will allow Michael Beale and his staff to focus fully on their summer recruitment and getting the squad in place to challenge domestically and compete in Europe next season. The Gers have already confirmed the players who will be departing Ibrox when their current contracts expire next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the club have also confirmed the arrival of Kieran Dowell from Norwich City as their first summer signing with plenty more expected to follow. That is something that Beale has as good as confirmed following their midweek draw with Hearts where the former QPR boss confirmed how things were progressing.

He said: “We are nearly there, we have been waiting to get to this point. Without being disrespectful we needed energising and we will come back stronger. We aren’t that far away from where we want to be, we have five, six or seven players coming in. I think the boys who came in in January (Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin) gave us energy and the fans want more.”

Meanwhile, new arrival Dowell has also spoken about his move to Ibrox. In an interview, which can be read in full on the club’s official website, he said “I am buzzing, obviously I am really glad to get it done early and towards the end of the season, I spoke with the manager a few months before the season ended, I am so glad to get it done so early.