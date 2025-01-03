Arsenal star 'poised' to seal Celtic loan transfer as Rangers set to 'miss out' on £4m windfall
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The January transfer window is in full swing but Celtic and Rangers have had their focus fixed on Premiership action following yesterday’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox.
There is expected to be movement in both directions this month, with Gers boss Philippe Clement eyeing a few bargain buys after their 3-0 victory over the Hoops, while Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will also be targeting reinforcements.
Looking at the latest done deals and rumours, here are the latest Rangers and Celtic helpings of news on Friday.
Arsenal star 'poised' to seal Celtic loan transfer
Celtic are understood to be stepping up their efforts to bring Kieran Tierney back to Parkhead this month - with the Arsenal outcast on the verge of a return to his boyhood club.
Multiple reports have claimed that discussions are underway between the Gunners and the Hoops with a potential loan deal in the offing as the Scotland international enters the final six months of his contract in North London.
Tierney has already been told that he can leave the club by manager Mikel Arteta after falling out of favour and the player is eager to head back to Glasgow as he looks to revitalise his career.
He missed the first three months of the season due to a serious hamstring injury picked up at Euro 2024, and has made just a solitary appearance for Arsenal in a Carabao Cup tie since returning to full fitness.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is ON with direct talks taking place with a view to completing a move now rather than in the summer.
Arteta has so far remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of Tierney and other players leaving the Emirates this month. Speaking ahead of their Premier League match with Brighton on Saturday, he said: “Again, all the players that are here. I just want to focus on performing and impacting the team. If something happens there, we will assess it.”
Rangers to 'miss out' on £4m windfall
Rangers appear to have missed out on a £4 million transfer windfall for flop midfielder Jose Cifuentes after his current club in Greece pulled out of talks to turn his loan switch into a permanent one.
The Ecuadorian international cut short a temporary spell with Brazilian side Cruzeiro in favour of joining the SuperLeague outfit Aris Thessaloniki last summer on a season-long loan, a deal which includes option-to-buy clause for £4m.
However, reports in Greece claim Aris are no longer willing to meet that asking price for the 25-year-old midfielder after he was fined for showing up late to training. Aris had previously held talks with Gers officials back in November in an attempt to bring that fee down but a subsequent change in management has resulted in those plans being shelved.
Cifuentes, who made only made six starts for the Light Blues since completing a £1.7million move from LAFC in August 2023, now looks set to return to Ibrox this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.