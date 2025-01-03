Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Friday as the Old Firm fallout continues to spill over

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window is in full swing but Celtic and Rangers have had their focus fixed on Premiership action following yesterday’s Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

There is expected to be movement in both directions this month, with Gers boss Philippe Clement eyeing a few bargain buys after their 3-0 victory over the Hoops, while Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will also be targeting reinforcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking at the latest done deals and rumours, here are the latest Rangers and Celtic helpings of news on Friday.

Arsenal star 'poised' to seal Celtic loan transfer

Celtic are understood to be stepping up their efforts to bring Kieran Tierney back to Parkhead this month - with the Arsenal outcast on the verge of a return to his boyhood club.

Multiple reports have claimed that discussions are underway between the Gunners and the Hoops with a potential loan deal in the offing as the Scotland international enters the final six months of his contract in North London.

Tierney has already been told that he can leave the club by manager Mikel Arteta after falling out of favour and the player is eager to head back to Glasgow as he looks to revitalise his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He missed the first three months of the season due to a serious hamstring injury picked up at Euro 2024, and has made just a solitary appearance for Arsenal in a Carabao Cup tie since returning to full fitness.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is ON with direct talks taking place with a view to completing a move now rather than in the summer.

Arteta has so far remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of Tierney and other players leaving the Emirates this month. Speaking ahead of their Premier League match with Brighton on Saturday, he said: “Again, all the players that are here. I just want to focus on performing and impacting the team. If something happens there, we will assess it.”

Rangers to 'miss out' on £4m windfall

Rangers appear to have missed out on a £4 million transfer windfall for flop midfielder Jose Cifuentes after his current club in Greece pulled out of talks to turn his loan switch into a permanent one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jose Cifuentes during a Rangers training session | SNS Group

The Ecuadorian international cut short a temporary spell with Brazilian side Cruzeiro in favour of joining the SuperLeague outfit Aris Thessaloniki last summer on a season-long loan, a deal which includes option-to-buy clause for £4m.

However, reports in Greece claim Aris are no longer willing to meet that asking price for the 25-year-old midfielder after he was fined for showing up late to training. Aris had previously held talks with Gers officials back in November in an attempt to bring that fee down but a subsequent change in management has resulted in those plans being shelved.

Cifuentes, who made only made six starts for the Light Blues since completing a £1.7million move from LAFC in August 2023, now looks set to return to Ibrox this summer.