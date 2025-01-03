The star has been criticised | SNS Group

The Celtic hero hasn’t held much back when it comes to the performance vs Rangers.

A Celtic hero has gone after a Hoops star who has reported transfer interest after a less than impressive display against Rangers.

Heavily fancied going into the game, Celtic were routed 3-0 by their enemy at Ibrox to reduce the gap at the top of the league to 11 points. Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo strikes inflicted a shock day of woe upon Celtic on a day where many of their top players were off it.

One of the stars who fell into that bracket on the day of Celtic’s first domestic loss this campaign is Nicolas Kuhn. His form has sparked links to the Premier League but he appeared a shadow of that man at Ibrox with Chris Sutton not ready to let him away with it.

Speaking on Sky Sports upon a mistimed pass, the ex-striker didn’t let anything be held back about Kuhn. Former Celtic man Sutton stated about Kuhn: “Once again, a really careless pass from Nicolas Kuhn. Carter-Vickers did well.”

Rangers hero Neil McCann agreed with him and said “he has been sluggish, Chris.” The ex-striker added: “He has. If there was any Celtic player who hasn’t covered themselves in glory. Whether it’s complacency.”

Sutton added on X: “No complaints. Celtic as flat as anything. Rangers deserved it and were better in every department. It’s a testament to Brendan Rodgers and the team the run they’ve been on and the standards set. Never a bad thing to get a reality check. Winning titles is hard. Still work to do…”