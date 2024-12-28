Neil Rowatt (L) and Dean Muir (R) have resigned from their posts at Bellshill Athletic. (Image: Mark Kane) | Mark Kane (Bellshill Athletic)

Dean Muir and Neil Rowatt have been praised for bringing success back to the North Lanarkshire club by chairman David Brown

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellshill Athletic have reluctantly accepted the resignations of co-managers Dean Muir and Neil Rowatt in light of their latest league defeat against Forth Wanderers at the weekend.

The North Lanarkshire side, who currently sit 11th in the West of Scotland Second Division with 17 points from a possible 48 after earning promotion last season, have been competing well in Scottish football’s eighth tier this term without managing to turn an endless stream of chances into goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has ultimately hampered the club’s progress and early cup exits at the hands of Largs Thistle (South Challenge Cup), Dundee-based Broughty Athletic (Scottish Junior Cup) and Glasgow giants Pollok (West of Scotland Cup) coupled with some heavy league defeats to the likes of Cambuslang Rangers, Lanark United and Neilston have led club legends Muir and Rowatt to step down from their roles with immediate effect.

A statement released on Saturday afternoon read: “The committee of Bellshill Athletic FC announces that we have accepted the resignations of co-management team Dean Muir and Neely Rowatt and that they will leave the club with immediate effect.

“Both men have long histories with the club, and are rightly held in high esteem for their playing and management achievements. We’d like to put on record our thanks to them for their effort and professionalism.

“During their tenure at the club, the team took the club to back to back Scottish Junior Cup Quarter Finals and won promotion to the WoSFL Second Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club would like to invite any interested parties to apply for the vacant role by contacting Chairman David Brown at [email protected].”

Coaches Paul Burns and Andy Scott have agreed to take interim charge of the first-team until a permanent appointment has been made.

Muir and Rowatt had been in charge of the Rockburn Park outfit since August 2022, with the pair instantly forming a strong partnership in the dugout after joining forces for the first time, having previously served the club in a playing capacity.

Two hugely respected figures within the community, the former teammates laid out their long-term vision to breathe new life into a “sleeping giant” of junior football and quickly set about a squad overhaul with a number of signings proving the catalyst for a Third Division promotion push that ended in success last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman David Brown expressed his gratitude towards both men, admitting they have done an excellent job of re-engaging the local community.

Speaking to GlasgowWorld, he said: “It’s with a heavy heart that Dean and Neely will no longer take charge of the team. I’ve built up a close relationship with them both over the last couple of years and I’ve got immense gratitude for what they’ve achieved during their time at the club.

“They’ve done a terrific job of helping to put the football club back on the map and have been excellent in terms of helping us engage with the local community once again and with the infrastructure we now have in place.

“Results this season have been very inconsistent, but from where the club are now to where we found ourselves back in the summer of 2022 shows the overall progress we have made on the pitch. That is down to Dean and Neely. We were close to dropping into the Fourth Division when they came in and for much of last season they had built a team capable of mounting a title charge. Although that didn’t quite materialise, they still got us over the line and promoted to the Second Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Junior Cup runs have also been an added bonus. The victory over Kilbirnie Ladeside at the Rockburn followed by the Glenafton Athletic quarter-final and then Arthurlie at home the following season generated huge interest within the community. I want to put on record my sincere thanks to both Dean and Neely for all their hard work over the last two and a half years and wish them every success moving forward.”