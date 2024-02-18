Rangers were handed the impetus in the Scottish Premiership title race on Saturday after Celtic's disappointing draw at home to Kilmarnock. Kyogo Furuhashi looked to have set Brendan Rodgers' side up for victory in the first-half but David Watson equalised in the 92nd minute to break Celtic hearts.

Rangers face St Johnstone later today and could go top with a win. Philippe Clement's side have been in outstanding form of late, winning their last seven matches in all competitions. And ahead of what could be a pivotal day in the title race, GlasgowWorld has rounded up some of the latest headlines to come from Parkhead and Ibrox.

Rodgers addresses boos

Brendan Rodgers understands frustration among supporters but insists they need to stay with the team. The Celtic players walked off the pitch to a chorus of boos on Saturday but the manager insists there is still a long way to go in the title race.

“Every title is there to fight for and we’re there to do that,” Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland. “I can totally get the reaction of the supporters because even at 1-0 today they wouldn’t have been happy with that performance.

“And so for us then to draw the game I can, I can totally get it. All I can say is that we’ll be doing everything we possibly can to get the team in a better place after a disappointing result to go again next week. And we just got to stay with the team and give us that great support that they always will do.”

Rangers 'favourites'

Former Scotland international Michael Stewart believes Rangers are now 'favourites' to win the Scottish Premiership. Clement can lead his side to the top of the table with a win at 10th-placed St Johnstone tomorrow.

'Gers were a long way off top spot when they sacked Michael Beale in October, with three defeats from their opening seven games leaving them seven points off Celtic. But the tables have turned in recent weeks.