Celtic have hit back at Rangers after the Ibrox club cancelled the tickets of away fans for the SWPL clash between the pair.

The Ibrox club released a statement on Saturday ahead of the Sunday fixture, which could go a way to deciding who wins the title. Rangers said "groups of ‘risk’ supporters in a significant number had purchased tickets from the Celtic allocation."

They also said "Rangers’ security team decided it would be unsafe to allow these ‘risk’ supporters into the stadium, and with Celtic unwilling to cancel just their tickets, the decision to cancel all tickets was taken."

But Celtic have hit back in a strongly-worded statement. They will now beam the game into screens at Parkhead. They said: "It has been confirmed to Celtic Football Club just this morning that all away tickets will be cancelled for tomorrow's women's SWPL match at Ibrox Stadium.

"At a time when so many are working so hard to promote and support the women's game in Scotland, the decision to deny access to so many fans is hugely disappointing.

"Even more so given that there were a number of options available to the home club to allow our fans to safely attend in a stadium of such capacity and given the expected crowd.

