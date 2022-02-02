The Jags moved within five points of the Championship summit with a narrow success over the Honest Men at Firhill

Partick Thistle continued their unbeaten start to 2022 as they battled past Ayr United 1-0 courtesy of Brian Graham’s 15th goal of the season to secure a vital three points in their Championship promotion push.

The striker latched, returning to the side following the departure of Zak Rudden to Dundee on deadline day, latched onto Robbie Crawford’s through ball before slotting low into the bottom corner of the net from just inside the box.

The victory secured a hat-trick of wins over the Honest Men this season and moved fifth-placed Thistle within five points of league leaders Arbroath, with games in hand over the four clubs above them.

Brian Graham scored the winner for Partick Thistle.

After back-to-back 4-0 wins over Ayr in their previous two encounters, Jags boss Ian McCall believes his former side have improved drastically under new head coach Lee Bullen.

He said: “It was a battling win and a big three points. The game was very tight but I thought we deserved to win.

“Ayr are definitely better than they were (earlier in the season). There is more spirit about them than before, so credit to Lee (Bullen) for that.

“Brian and Cammy had two really good chances in the first-half. Brian infuriates me sometimes but he always pops up with a goal and our fans love him because of the joy he brings to them.

“I was delighted with Alex Jakubiak as well, who was really bright, sharp and strong when he came on. He just needs a little bit of luck but he’s looked really sharp in training.”

McCall revealed the Jags will have to wait until the summer to receive any income for striker Zak Rudden after completing a loan move to Premiership side Dundee.

An independent tribunal will determine a development fee for the Scotland Under-21 international, who signed a three-year pre-contract agreement with the Tayside outfit before a loan deal was struck to bring Rudden to Dens Park in January.

Partick Thistle's Zak Rudden has signed a pre-contract with Dundee. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McCall added: “The reason for the loan just now is because ourselves and Dundee were too far apart on a valuation, so I think that was the best solution.

“Both clubs will see what happens at the tribunal but there will be a fee at the end of the season when that sets in.”

Both sides traded blows in an entertaining first-half at Firhill, despite the difficult playing surface which resembled a sandy beach rather than a football pitch.

Aidan McAdams was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the early stages, denying former Ayr midfielder Cammy Smith with a good stop after he raced clean through on goal.

Smith appeared to be hauled back just as he prepared to shoot and loud appeals for a penalty were waved away by referee Greg Aitken.

At the opposite end, James Maxwell’s free-kick found new signing Sam Ashford six yards out but the striker failed to get the necessary contact to trouble Jamie Sneddon in the hosts’ goal.

Minutes later Ashford did test the Thistle No.1 with a first-time shot but Sneddon dived low to his right-hand side to produce a brilliant save.

The breakthrough arrived early in the second half following a brilliant passing move which saw Robbie Crawford slip the ball through for the on-rushing Graham, who arrowed a driven effort low past McAdams into the bottom corner after 51 minutes.

Thistle’s lead could well have been increased had the visitors not survived two strong penalty claims with referee Aitken unmoved after challenges on Smith and Scott Tiffoney, much to the anger of the home support.

Alex Jakubiak was introduced midway through the second half after arriving on loan from Dundee as part of the Rudden deal but it was Ayr who would apply some late pressure.

Andy Murdoch blazed over from a promising position after 82 minutes before the Honest Men almost salvaged a share of the spoils in the second minute of injury-time.

Blaine Rowe’s long thrown into the box was headed goal wards by skipper Sean McGinty but Sneddon tipped it over the crossbar.

Ayr United boss Lee Bullen reckons his side offered enough encouragement to suggest they won’t be dragged into a relegation battle this season.

He admitted: “The boys are disappointed because they know they were in the game. The margins between success and failure at the moment are so slim.

“When you look at where my boys were, compared to the previous games against Thistle, there is miles of a difference. There was nothing in that game, one break makes the difference.

“I’m disappointed we lost but I can see a resilience and a desire from the group and as a coach, when you see that, you know you’re not far away.”

Partick Thistle: Sneddon, Foster (Hendrie; 54), Mayo, Tiffoney, Bannigan, Graham (MacIver; 81), Smith (Jakubiak; 73), McKenna, Akinola, Crawford (Turner; 81), Docherty

Unused: McCready (GK), Bell, C. Murray, Stanway

Ayr United: McAdams, Houston (Rowe; 72), Reading, Muirhead (Bryden; 72), McGinty, Murdoch, Maxwell, Baird, Dempsey (McInroy; 81), Ashford (Adeloye; 86), McKenzie

Unused: Albinson (GK), O’Connor, Gondoh, Fjortoft, Ecrepont

Referee: Greg Aitken