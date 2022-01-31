Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden has joined Dundee on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with Alex Jakubiak arriving at Firhill as part of a swap deal between both clubs.

Rudden, who signed a pre-contract with the Premiership outfit earlier this month, will become a permanent Dark Blues addition in the summer after agreeing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The Scotland Under-21 international has been an important member of Ian McCall’s Championship promotion-chasing side in recent seasons, scoring nine goals this term and forming a lethal striker partnership with Brian Graham.

The former Rangers academy product had been attracting plenty of interest this month but after the Jags knocked back bids from St Johnstone and Motherwell, Rudden will now head for Dens Park.

He previously enjoyed successful loan spells with Falkirk in the Scottish Champions and Plymouth Argyle in English League Two before moving to Thistle.

GlasgowWorld understands the Jags will receive a six-figure fee for Rudden and have secured the services of Dundee frontman Alex Jakubiak as part of the deal.

The 25-year-old Englishman, a product of Watford’s academy set-up, has had previous spells in Scottish football with Falkirk and St. Mirren.

He made the permanent switch to Dundee in the summer 2020 and has since gone on to make 15 appearances for the club, with his time on Tayside hampered by injury.

Jakubiak reflected on a hectic 24 hour period, something he has become accustomed to throughout his career to date.

Speaking to JagZone, he said: “I’ve had a few of these (deadline day moves) in my career so far. It’s been pretty last minute and decisions had to be made quite quickly.

“It all happened yesterday afternoon when things were sorted. I was up early this morning to train with the boys.”

Thistle boss Ian McCall said: “We’ve been looking to strengthen our options up front this window and we’re pleased to be able to bring Alex in to do that.

“He’s another player like Robbie Crawford who’s been at a Premiership club during the first part of the season and hasn’t had as much game time as he would have liked.