The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and headlines on Friday

Celtic and Rangers are busy preparing for the upcoming January transfer window, with both clubs likely to see plenty of comings and goings.

The Hoops are in Australian for the Sydney Super Cup and take on Everton this weekend, while the Rangers board are still understood to deliberating over manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s future.

Here are some of the latest headlines involving the two Glasgow giants today:

Makaay opens up on relationship with strike duo

Rangers first-team coach Roy Makaay is confident Alfredo Morelos can rediscover his clincal edge in front of goal.

First-team coach of Rangers Roy Makaay looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg One match between Rangers FC and Crvena Zvezda

The Dutchman, who was brought to Ibrox by Van Bronckhorst to work specifically with the club’s strikers, has opened up on his relationship with Morelos and summer arrival Antonio Colak.

One of the big talking points at Rangers this season is whether both players could start up front together as a pairing despite having different styles of play. Colak has been the preferred option of late but Makaay knows what the Colombian is capable of.

He told Graham Hunter on his Big Interview podcast: “Alfredo was injured for a couple of months last season and we missed him at the end of the season. Kemar Roofe was injured already. Alfredo was in a great moment when he got injured, he scored a lot of important goals both in the league and in our European run.

“We had to put Joe Aribo up front who did quite well. You have to find solutions which is not easy. Antonio is a really nice guy and I can keep my Spanish with Morelos and my German with Colak so for my language it’s good. But they’re two completely different strikers.”

Semenyo handed Gers transfer backing

Tam McManus admits he wouldn’t be surprised if Rangers try to lure Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo to Glasgow if the club decide to sell Alfredo Morelos.

African football journalist Edmund Okai Gyimah reported on the Sports World Ghana last week that the Ibrox side are preparing a £5million bid to sign the 22-year-old in January.

The London-born Ghana international, who was previously attracting interest from Celtic, is not renowned for being a prolific goal scorer but McManus feels Giovanni van Bronckhorst needs more attacking options at his disposal for the second half of the season.

He told Ibrox News: “Antonio Colak’s been great, he’s been one of the brightest sparks for Rangers this season with his goals and his performances. But when you’re looking to sign strikers at Rangers or Celtic, you need to look at ones who are proven. They need a proven goalscoring record.

“This guy’s record is mixed. I don’t think he’s an out-and-out goalscorer based on his numbers. Rangers will definitely look to strengthen that department. They could decide to cash in on Alfredo Morelos in January if someone bids as he’s not signing a new deal. The guy from Bristol City is one they could probably sign.”

German striker ‘open’ to Parkhead transfer

Arminia Bielefeld striker Robin Hack would be open for a January move to Celtic after admitting he is willing to listen to offers.

The Hoops target was linked with a switch to Parkhead in the summer, but the 24-year-old opted to stay in Germany with the Bundesliga II club. He has enjoyed a successful season to date, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 19 appearances for Daniel Scherning’s side.

The German Under-21 international, who counts Nurnberg and Hoffenheim among his former clubs, still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at Arminia but confirmed he wants to test himself in a “top league”.

He stated: “Basically, I’m feeling extremely good at the moment and I am enjoying playing with my club. Hontesly, I don’t want to leave yet, there’s no reason for that at all. But if there was an option that would suit all sides, I would think about it.

“It’s been fun in Bielefeld lately. Everyone wants to get the most out of their career and of course I want that too. I want to play in a top league. That can either happen at Arminia Bielefeld or another club. In the summer, there were one or twop opportunities abroad, so we will see what happens in January.”

Title race already over claims ex-Hoops star

Ex-Celtic midfielder Peter Grant believes the Scottish Premiership title race is already done and dusted as he highlighted Celtic’s squad depth as the main reason behind why they will retain top spot.

Celtic's captain Callum McGregor arrives with the SPFL trophy

Ange Postecoglou’s side lead by nine points over their Glasgow rivals at the summit after just 15 matches and have been without captain Callum McGregor and defensive duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt at various stages this season.

Rangers have had to contend with a lengthy injury list of their own, particuarly in defence, but unlike the reigning champions the Light Blues have struggled to cope with the amount of key players on the sidelines.