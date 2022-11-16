The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news and headlines on Wednesday

With the World Cup break in full swing and domestic football on pause for the next five weeks, Celtic and Rangers remain active during the Scottish Premiership shutdown.

The Hoops are Down Under in Australia to take part in the Sydney Super Cup, facing local A-League side Sydney FC and Premier League outfit Everton in the inaugural four-team friendly tournament.

In contrast, the Light Blues have been given two weeks off by manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst before returning for three weeks of intense training and preparation for the second half of the season.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, here are some of the key headlines involving the two Glasgow giants today:

Benitez emerges as ‘shock’ candidate to replace Gers boss

Former Liverpool and Everton boss Rafa Benitez is a shock contender to have been included in the betting to become Rangers next manager.

The Spanaird has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by the Toffees after just over six months in charge back in January. He has entered the betting this week as a 16/1 chance with Betfair to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard remains the bookies favourite to return to Glasgow for a second spell but the presence of Benitez is the type of big name appointment Gers fans will be calling out for should the club decide to sack Van Bronckhorst amid a deterioration in performances and results. The Dutchman is ODDS-ON to be out of work by the end of the year.

Out-of-favour striker on Fenerbahce radar

Ibrox frontman Alfredo Morelos is on a three-man shortlist being considered by Turkish giants Fenerbahce this January.

The Colombian’s future remains a hot topic of debate as he nears the final six months of his current Gers contract, with nothing further agreed after entering talks over a new deal in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old has been plagued by fitness troubles this season and the one-time talisman has lost his place in the starting line-up to in-form summer recruit Antonio Colak - establishing himself as the club’s No.1 striking option.

Morelos failed to impress after being handed a rare start against St Mirren on Saturday, leading pundits to question whether any teams would want to sign him given his current form.

Turkish media outlet Fanatik claim 28-time Süper Lig champions Fenerbahce are weighing up a move when the transfer window opens as manager Jorge Jesus looks to bolster in the forward areas.

Juranovic contract talks ‘stall’

Celtic have reportedly been ‘unsuccesful’ after holding talks with defender Josip Juranovic over a new contract.

The Hoops are bracing themselves for January bids for the Croatian international, who is currently on international duty at the World Cup in Qatar.

The right-back has been a relevation since joining the Hoops from Polish side Legia Warsaw in August 2021 and his consistent form has caught the eye of several European giants such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid previously credited with an interest.

According to the Daily Mail, discussions over a new deal at Parkhead have stalled. However, Celtic will receieve a sizeable fee if Juranovic does move on after he penned a five-year contract until 2026.

Goalkeeper set for January loan move

A host of clubs in Scotland and across the border are eyeing a loan deal for highly-rated Celtic B-team goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi.

Tobi Oluwayemi warming up for Celtic before the Scottish Premiership match against Hibs on January 11, 2021 (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Viewed as the long-term first-choice stopper at Parkhead, the England youth international has been a standout for the Hoops in the UEFA Youth League and Lowland League this season. However, he could be on the move in January with a temporary six-month stint in the pipeline.

Oluwayemi has previously been involved in Ange Postecoglou’s setup and the promising 19-year-old has already been the subject of enquiries ahead of earning a possible Under-20 World Cup call-up in Indonesia.