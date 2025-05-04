Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines following the final Old Firm derby of the season

Rangers have made it three Old Firm derbies without defeat after holding champions Celtic to a 1-1 draw at Ibrox this afternoon.

Adam Idah cancelled out Cyriel Dessers’ opener in the final meeting between the two clubs this season and it left both sets of supporters with a clearer picture of areas in which to strengthen during the summer transfer window. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news for both clubs on Sunday evening:

Mathias Kvistgaarden transfer race intensifies

Long-term Celtic target Mathias Kvistgaarden has scored 22 goals this season - with Eintracht Frankfurt now entering the race for the striker’s signature.

The Brondby IF striker has been a player on Brendan Rodgers’ transfer radar for over a year but the Hoops were unable to agree a deal for the Denmark Under-21 international in January.

With Kyogo Furuhashi sold to Rennes for £10 million in the winter window, Rodgers has asked wideman Daizen Maeda to step up fill the void alongside natural No.9 Adam Idah.

But with the Northern Irishman keen to bolster his attacking options when the window opens in June, it’s expected the Parkhead club will launch another attempt to lure Kvistgaarden to Glasgow.

Tipsbladet note that Celtic are ‘trying hard’ to land the 23-year-old who has also bagged four assists in 33 appearances this season, but Frankfurt have ‘intensified’ their pursuit in recent days.

Frankfurt are looking to fill the void left by Omar Marmoush following his move to Manchester City and are understood to be willing to spend big on Kvistgaarden to seal a deal. A price tag of around €13million (£11.1million) will be demanded by Brondby with the club hoping to make a record sale.

Forgotten Rangers loanee awaiting scan results on knee injury

Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo could be heading back to Ibrox earlier than anticipated as he awaits scan results on a knee injury.

The Wales international joined German second-tier outfit Hannover 96 on loan in January, with the club having an option to buy the former Schalke player for a reported £1 million.

As it stands, however, sporting director Marcus Mann all-but confirmed Matondo will NOT be part of their plans heading into next season after making just two starts in Bundesliga 2 since arriving in Germany.

And the 24-year-old attacker is facing a nervous wait to discover the severity of the injury. Hannover boss Lars Barlemann stated: “Rabbi took a knock on his knee recently and still has problems. He has to go for a scan to see the extent of the injury and then we will see if he can play a part for the rest of the season or not.”

Rangers spent £3m on Matondo three years ago and he still has 12 months left to run on his current deal.