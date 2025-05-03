Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers headlines as we approach the end of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

The final Glasgow Derby of the season will unfold this weekend but with the Scottish Premiership title already wrapped up, only bragging rights remain to play for.

The end of the 2024/25 campaign is now in sight and focus will soon shift to the summer transfer window. Significant business is expected to unfold for both clubs — from exciting new recruits and potential sales for Celtic, to the uncertainty of what will unfold for Rangers.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news for both Glasgow clubs.

Nicolas Kuhn dip could be costly ahead of transfer window

Chris Sutton has warned that Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn may have affected his status on the transfer market following his recent dip in form.

The German winger has been turning a lot of heads with his efforts for the Scottish champions this season. Kuhn has racked up an impressive 20 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, attracting attention from rival clubs, including Newcastle United in the Premier League.

However, despite his solid tally overall, Kuhn recently experienced a significant drop off with his goal-scoring. Prior to his brace against Dundee United, the German last scored against Bayern Munich in the Champions League back in February.

The dip has raised some concerns, especially from the point of view of potentially moving on in the summer. Chris Sutton has given his thoughts on how Kuhn’s consistency could impact summer business.

“Nicholas Kuhn, his drop-off in form”, the pundit and presenter told The Warm-Up podcast when asked about who might leave Parkhead this summer.

“You know talk of Newcastle, who were impressed with him earlier on in the season. But personally, I think you have to show consistency all the way through the season. And that may have been a certain blot on his copybook.”

Derek Ferguson ‘disgusted’ with some Rangers players

As the end of a disappointing Rangers season draws to a close, pundits are discussing what is next for the club. As it is looking highly unlikely that interim manager Barry Ferguson will be kept on beyond the summer, many are expecting to see him make some personnel changes to the squad, with no silverware left to fight for now.

Ferguson’s brother Derek spoke out about Rangers’ disappointing 2-2 draw against St Mirren last time out.

“I was so disappointed for Barry in terms of the players, because I think he could have made more changes against St Mirren,” he told Ibrox News.

“But he put trust in his players and, if I’m being totally honest, they threw it back in his face. It was another performance domestically that we’ve seen countless times – it was horrible.

“After the game I heard Barry say ‘what’s the point?’. You can see the frustration in him. I was surprised he kept faith in one or two players – I certainly wouldn’t have, but he obviously has a different relationship with that and trusted them.

“That’s all right out the window now. Take out the Old Firm game and I think it’s probably time to give some of the younger guys a chance. I’m certainly a wee bit disgusted at some of the players.”