The former Aberdeen youth player insists the Jags have genuine belief they can be challenging down the final straight of the season.

It has been a frustrating season to date for Partick Thistle star Cammy Smith after undergoing surgery on a troublesome hernia on his right-hand side - three years after having his left side repaired.

The attacking midfielder took the sensible step to go under the knife during pre-season to prevent him from spending a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The Jags have stormed to the Championship summit in Smith’s absence, limiting the 27-year-old to a place on the bench with the form of Stevie Lawless in particular keeping him out of Ian McCall’s starting line-up.

However, the ex-Aberdeen youth, who has had spells at Dundee United, St Mirren, Ayr United and North American Soccer League side Indy Eleven, isn’t cursing his luck.

Smith made his first appearance since July in their SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Falkirk last weekend and knows he can still have a major impact this term.

He said: “I started the season really well and played all four games of the League Cup and was in the team. I probably would like to think that I would have started the first game of the season, I was playing well.

“Then I had a little hernia so we just decided to get it done at the start of the season - so that I was back for the rest of the season instead of just carrying it with me.

“So it’s been frustrating but since then, boys in my position - Stevie (Lawless) especially, he has probably been our best player - you can’t argue with that.

“I just focus on myself, train hard and try and stay as fit as I can. Mentally I am in a good place. I had my right side done at the start of this season and had the other side done three years ago when I was at Dundee United.

“I know if it carries on it can start to really bug you so I thought it was best to get it done and miss three or four games at the start of the season, then get back in.

“Unfortunately I’ve found myself out for a wee bit longer with the way the team has been playing but hopefully I will get back in and then it is up to me to keep playing well.

“It was a tough game (against) Falkirk. They were good, it was mainly the team that plays week in, week out. We made a lot of changes to get boys like myself some minutes coming back from injury. It was good to play again but it wasn’t the result that we wanted.”

Thistle welcome Greenock Morton to Firhill this afternoon as they bid to maintain their lead at the top of the table, having won five and drawn two of their matches on home soil so far.

Smith added: “I haven’t seen them at all but I know the way they play. They will be hard to play against and they’re a tough team so we need to make sure that we are ready.

“I think there is definitely the belief this year that we can properly put a right good challenge in. It is early days but we just need to keep winning games and take care of these types of games on Saturday.

“It’s not going to be easy but the belief is definitely there this season. I don’t think anyone is getting carried away. We have got quite an experienced dressing room with boys that have played quite a lot of games at this level or in the Premiership, so I don’t think it’s about getting carried away.

“It’s about taking care of games that we need to take care of and not dropping points here and there because they do add up.