The Jags manager wasn’t able to fully enjoy his celebration after watching his side slip to a 2-0 defeat away to Falkirk.

Ian McCall joked there were a few surprised looks around Firhill after the Partick Thistle boss celebrated his three-year anniversary since returning to the club last Friday.

The Jags return to Championship action tomorrow, having hit the summit during the last round of league fixtures earlier this month.

Between the Covid-19 outbreak, the club’s demotion to League One and subsequent legal battle, their title win and a failed promotion bid last season, it has been an eventful period in the job for McCall.

Asked if anyone around the stadium had commented on his anniversary, the 58-year-old said: “Aye, most of them said how the f**k did you last so long?!

“Three years is a long time but I want to be here another three years easily. It was on the day that we got beat 2-0 in that cup but you know, when it mattered when we played Falkirk, we beat them five nothing.”

That result came last April as Thistle clinched the League One title courtesy of a 5-0 rout of the Bairns to secure a return to Scottish football’s second tier.

Thy exited the SPFL Trust Trophy at the third round stage last week and while admitting he’d have like to have won with a heavily rotated team, McCall admitted the competition was low on the club’s list of priorities this season.

Asked if he fussed about bowing out and missing a shot at silverware, McCall replied: “No. I don’t want to be disrespectful but no, not at all.

“That was borne out in I think we had 11 players not playing in the game. We should have done better. A lot of the players have been coming off the bench and doing really well, but maybe it was us, it was just too disjointed.

“And take no credit away from Falkirk, they played well and John (McGlynn) picked the same team so they’re obviously wanting to do well in that.

“I’d have liked to have won, I’d have liked to have played better but there were no injuries and we had our full quota of players playing today and hopefully they will be really hungry to get three points on Saturday and stay top of the league.”

The league leaders play host to seventh-placed Greenock Morton on Saturday and McCall is determined to ensure the Maryhill outfit remain in pole position come the business end of the season.

He added: “We’re looking forward to it. There will be a right good crowd, good atmosphere. I know it’s very early but it is certainly more fun (sitting top of the league) than when I arrived three years ago in September when we were bottom of the league.

“The prizes aren’t given out yet, everybody knows that and anybody in the league from, I think Arbroath are bottom or second bottom, they could put some results together, I fully expect them to as well, to be up there.

“I know nothing is decided but it’s far better to be there than not be there, you’d be a fool not to think that.”

With the loan transfer window in Scotland closing this weekend, McCall confirmed he does not expect there to be any further squad movement.