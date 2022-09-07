The fundraising drive will help to support households struggling to stay afloat.

A group of Partick Thistle fans have launched a fundraising drive aimed at supporting local communities to cope with skyrocketing energy bills this winter.

Launched by Jags For Good, an independent and fan-led initiative that mobilises the Firhill faithful for social justice causes, the Jags For Good Energy Fund will be used by Glasgow North West Foodbank to provide energy top-ups to who are being pushed into hardship by the spiralling cost of living crisis.

With people on low incomes most likely to be on pre-paid energy meters and also hardest-hit by the energy price cap rise, it is hoped that the Fund can help to mitigate some of the impacts for struggling households in the local area.

The Fund is the latest initiative launched by Jags For Good after the group’s establishment in April. As well as holding foodbank collections at games and staging charity football tournaments in aid of Glasgow North West Foodbank, they also earlier this year fundraised to purchase season tickets for local charities.

With the club matching every penny raised, 100 season tickets were subsequently distributed to eight charities across the north west of Glasgow, for use by the people that they work with.

The Energy Fund is being launched less than two weeks after Ofgem confirmed that the energy price cap will rise to over £3500 per year for the average household; a staggering 178% increase on last winter’s cap.

Experts have warned that the move could push 75% of households in Scotland into poverty, when combined with an expected further energy price cap increase in January.

Ross Millar, one of the fans involved in Jags For Good, said: “We know how much hardship is being experienced at the moment across Scotland, and in many of the communities around Firhill.

“With our Energy Fund, we hope to support people struggling to stay afloat, and provide practical help to enable people to heat their homes and keep the lights on as the situation continues to get worse.

“It’s shameful that anyone could be forced into a decision between whether to heat or eat, and it should not be the role of football fans to address this.

“Without government action, however, this is one way of supporting people in very challenging situations. Times are hard for so many right now, but we hope that anyone who is in a position to donate – Thistle fan or not – can get behind and support the Energy Fund.”

Shona Simms, Project Manager at Glasgow North West Foodbank, said: “Jags for Good have been a fantastic support for us at Glasgow North West Foodbank, and we appreciate their ongoing support and donations.

“The latest rise in energy prices means that many households will find themselves in an impossible situation where they might have to choose between heating and eating.

“The Jags For Good Energy Fund will help us to help the people across the north west of Glasgow by providing us with financial assistance that will help us to give additional support and fuel vouchers to households struggling during this difficult and, for many people, frightening times ahead.”