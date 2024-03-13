Celtic diehard claims title race 'over' as he joins forces with sport icon to serve Rangers hero a home truth
Celtic superfan Alan Brazil and former champion jockey AP McCoy couldn't resist a wind-up with Rangers legend Ally McCoist by suggesting the Scottish Premiership title race is "over".
TalkSPORT presenter Brazil and fellow Hoops supporter McCoy both aimed a cheeky dig at the Gers all-time top goalscorer live on air as they argued Celtic's case after losing their advantage at the league summit to Philippe Clement's side.
Since the Belgian's arrival at Ibrox, the Light Blues have turned the tide in their favour and opened a two-point lead at the top of the table, despite the Govan outfit having won just two Old Firm encounters in the past three seasons.
McCoy immediately dismissed the dramatic turnaround in Rangers, claiming: "It was getting a bit boring beating Rangers all the time." That led McCoist to ask his opposite number, "have you given up in the league?"
Brazil responded: "No, no, no the league’s over. I’ve told you before, the league’s over. We’ll beat you at Ibrox and at Parkhead."
It follows a light-hearted exchange between Brazil and McCoist as they reacted to Monday night's Scottish Cup semi-final draw which paired Aberdeen with Celtic and Hearts against Rangers.
Both pundits poked fun at each other over the respective affection for Celtic and Rangers, with Brazil insisting Brendan Rodgers' men will retain the trophy. McCoist disagreed and reckons Celtic won't be involved in the showpiece final.
Reporter Adrian Durham started the conversation, stating: "The draw for the semis last night. It's Rangers or Hearts to play Aberdeen in that final. So congratulations to the Dons." Brazil then highlighted: "Oh you mean that team that has no manager now that Neil (Warnock) has left and in total disarray? Don't worry about it. Green and white ribbons on the Cup again."
McCoist then waded into the debate, commenting: "I think you are right Aid. I think you are looking at a similar cup final to the League Cup Final." Brazil, aiming a brutal remark at Hearts, replied: "Well Rangers are going to get there. You've got Rangers reserves haven't you. So you are going to get there that is for sure." McCoist added: "Oh dear me, he is worried Aid." Brazil concluded: "Get the plane ready. Get the plane ready."
