Celtic and Rangers to meet on historic Scottish Cup semi-final weekend

Rangers and Celtic will meet in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup in another intriguing twist as the season approaches its final stages.

The Old Firm rivals both came through quarter-final ties at the weekend and were paired together when the draw was made on Sunday night.

For the first time in the 148-year history of the competition, Glasgow and Edinburgh derbies will decide the two sides that will compete in the final after Hibs and Hearts were drawn together in the other semi-final tie.

What has been said about the draw?

Speaking in the aftermath of Celtic’s win at Dundee United, Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s massive. That was the prize on offer today, to get through to a semi-final at Hampden, irrespective of who you play it’s going to be a massive game.”

Former Rangers forward James McFadden told BBC Sport: “Celtic are on this long run with only one draw this year which suggests they go into it with better form.

“But Rangers have had some unbelievable results and performances in Europe and I expect that to continue so they’ll get a lift from that.”

When will the tie take place?

Both semi-finals will take place on the weekend of Saturday 16th April as Hampden Park prepares for a dramatic 48 hours.

Further confirmation on the finalised date and kick-off time of each semi-final is expected over the coming days.

What happened the last time the Old Firm met in a Scottish Cup semi-final?

This year’s semi-final will be the fifth time in seven years the Old Firm have met in the Scottish Cup - with their last semi-final meeting coming in April 2018.

It was Celtic that got the upper-hand on that occasion as they put in a dominant display against a ten-man Rangers.

Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor netted to ensure Brendan Rodgers’ side were already two goals to the good by the time Rangers defender Ross McCrorie saw red seven minutes into the second-half.

Moussa Dembele made it three as his scored from the penalty spot after he had been hauled back by McCrorie and midfielder Olivier Ntcham added a fourth goal with a spot-kick of his own with 12 minutes left on the clock.

What are the current odds for the Scottish Cup?

Odds for their semi-final clash are not available yet - but both Rangers and Celtic are both rated as 5/4 joint-favourites to lift the Scottish Cup in May with Bet365.