Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said his side ‘controlled the game’, as the Hoops booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals with a win over Dundee United.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor opened the scoring 12 minutes into the quarter final tie, with a Giorgos Giakoumakis double in the second-half securing a 3-0 win at Tannadice.

The draw for the Scottish Cup semi-finals followed - and it’ll be a derby special. Celtic will face off against Old Firm rivals Rangers, while Hearts and Hibernian will be battling to book their place in the final.

What did the Celtic manager say?

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou praised his captain’s ‘outstanding’ performance.

“Away from home, I thought the boys controlled the game really well,” he said.

Ange Postecoglou after Celtic’s cup win over Dundee United.

“We played it on our terms. It wasn’t easy tonight with the conditions of the pitch, but, for all intents and purposes, we did the job we needed to.

“Callum was outstanding tonight. That goal broke them open a little bit.”

The Celtic gaffer said Giakoumakis “worked awfully hard”, and noted that the pitch conditions meant “we couldn’t move the ball as quickly”