The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Thursday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers return to domestic action this weekend and will be looking to build on opening day victories in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops are heading to the Highlands to face Ross County on Saturday, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side entertain Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are just under four weeks remaining until the summer transfer window slams shut and both sides could yet look to do some further business, with outgoings expected.

Here is the latest news regarding both Glasgow teams today....

Celtic-linked striker set for Bundesliga switch

Celtic are set to miss out on the signing of Jordan Larsson, son of legendary Hoops striker Henrik.

The 25-year-old left Spartak Moscow upon the expiry of his contract earlier this summer and was quickly linked with a move to Parkhead after becoming a free agent.

Hoops fans had hoped he would follow in the footsteps of his father but the club distanced themselves from a potential swoop as it was revealed the player was looking elsewhere.

It now appears Larsson is set to sign for newly-promoted Bundesliga side Schalke with a deal expected to be finalised in the next 24 hours.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, ‘Schalke have reached an agreement in principle to sign Jordan Larsson on a free transfer. Deal set to be done as Rouven Schroder strongly wanted Larsson, big effort.”

Larsson scored 22 goals in his first two seasons in Russia after completing a £4million switch from Swedish side IFK Norrkoping in 2019 and spent time on loan at AIK during the second half of last season.

Celtic loanee earns rave reviews

Osaze Urhoghide has been described as a ‘beast and a monster’ after making his first appearance of the season for KV Oostende.

The 22-year-old defender returned to Belgian club for another season-long loan spell after impressing last term.

Manager Yves Vanderhaeghe has been impressed with Urhoghide’s physical condition after spending pre-season with the Hoops.

He said: “Look at him. He’s a beast. He’s a monster. His physique makes such a strong impression

“He definitely has so many qualities, but of course, the first thing a defender has to do is defend.

“Osaze still has to grow a bit by taking the initiative with the ball. If he happens to get on the ball, he needs a bit more conviction and confidence at his feet.

“But he has enormous potential for sure.”

Rangers flop nearing sensational transfer

Umar Sadiq is closing in on a £30million move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The former Rangers striker has scored 38 goals for Almería in La Liga over the past two seasons, a number surpassed only by Karim Benzema (50), Raul de Tomas (40) and Ruben Castro (39) in Europe.

Almeira head coach Rubi has expressed his desire to keep Sadiq at the club this summer - two years after having his loan spell at Ibrox terminated 12 months early.

Dortmund are reportedly on the lookout for a replacement after summer signing Sebastian Haller was withdrawn from the club’s pre-season training camp due to a health issue.

Umar Sadiq pictured during his loan spell at Rangers

The German side are rumoured to be willing to meet the €25million asking price of the Spanish club.

Sadiq made just four first-team appearances for Rangers after joining from Roma in July 2018.

Bassey opens up on decision to leave Ibrox

Calvin Bassey had a couple of options on the table after deciding to leave Rangers this summer but admitted the lure of playing for Dutch giants Ajax proved too strong.

The Nigerian international sealed a club-record £20m transfer to the Eredivisie after starring for the Ibrox side both domestically and in Europe over the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old defender was sent off during his Ajax debut against PSV Eindhoven last week, but revealed he is still settling into life in Holland as he discussed the motivating facor that convinced him to quit Ibrox.

He told Dutch media: “I was doing pre-season with Rangers and focussing on the new season and getting in shape. Then I was told by my agent that the great Ajaz wanted me.

“I didn’t count on anything. Many things can go wrong in transfers and there was interest from other clubs too, but when I saw how hard Ajax were working to sign me, I got really excited.

“I discussed it with my family and tried to keep calm even though I as very excited about the move because it’s only completed when everything is signed.

“Returning to England might have been the safest option for me and of course, I know the language and the Premier League is a great competition. But it did not outweigh my desire to move to Ajax.

“I am grateful to Rangers for everything and very happy that I can now play for Ajax. It’s been overwhelming since I arrived. Ajax feels like one big family to me.