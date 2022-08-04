Celtic ‘abandoned’ idea of signing winger, Rangers man ‘recovering’ from injury

The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Wednesday.

Both Celtic and Rangers return to the action this weekend and will be looking for back-to-back wins in the league.

The Hoops have an away trip to Ross County on Saturday.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side take on Kilmarnock on home at the same time.

Here is the latest news regarding both Glasgow teams today....

Celtic decided against winger move

Celtic reportedly decided against signing former West Ham United winger Sead Haksabanovic earlier this summer.

The Montenegro international currently plays in Russia for Ruben Kazan.

According to Sport Express, the Hoops ‘abandoned the idea’ of luring him to Scotland.

Attacker praised

Jota has been praised by former Scotland and Rangers boss Alex McLeish.

The Portuguese attacker spent last season on loan with the Hoops before the deal was made permanent in July for just £6.4million.

McLeish has said, as per a report by Football Insider:

“He was outstanding last year. I was a wee bit sceptical at the beginning but the more the season progressed he proved that he had consistency in his game and he was not just a one-off show pony.

“He has turned out to be an exceptional player and I was amazed at the price that Celtic got him for.“

Morelos latest

Rangers missed Alfredo Morales last night as they lost 2-0 to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

The Gers lacked that cutting edge up front and didn’t threaten their Belgian opponents.

As per The Scotsman, the Colombian is still ‘recovering’ from a thigh injury but is eligible to play next week if ‘fitness allows’.

Midfielder steps up recovery

Alex Lowry has stepped up his recovery from injury and played for the B team last night.

The midfielder has had his injury problems over pre-season but got some valuable minutes under his belt in the Lowland League.