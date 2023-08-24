Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Team news: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven starting line-ups confirmed
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Celtic and Rangers transfer wins - which players have increased in value the most this year? - gallery

The first Old Firm derby of the season is just over a week away and both sides have seen players’ stock rise over summer.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

In just over a week the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/23 season will grip Glasgow as Rangers and Celtic meet in the Scottish Premiership.

The Ibrox will host the feisty derby with the Gers hoping to pick up where they left off having run away 3-0 winners in May. Meanwhile the Bhoys, who had gone eight derby matches unbeaten, will be hoping to restore order.

It's been a busy summer at both clubs since the sides last met and there'll be a new feeling to the historic encounter next weekend, just days after the transfer window closes.

These are the top 15 Rangers and Celtic players who have increased in value the most since January 1, 2023 (per football statistics site Transfermarkt).

Value on Jan 1 = €800k. Value on Aug 24 = €1.5m.

1. Mikey Johnston (+€700k)

Value on Jan 1 = €800k. Value on Aug 24 = €1.5m.

Value on Jan 1 = €1.7m. Value on Aug 24 = €2.5m.

2. Odin Thiago Holm (+€800k)

Value on Jan 1 = €1.7m. Value on Aug 24 = €2.5m.

Value on Jan 1 = €2.5m. Value on Aug 24 = €3.5m.

3. Ben Davies (+€1.00m)

Value on Jan 1 = €2.5m. Value on Aug 24 = €3.5m.

Value on Jan 1 = €5m. Value on Aug 24 = €6m.

4. Daizen Maeda (+€1.00m)

Value on Jan 1 = €5m. Value on Aug 24 = €6m.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Old FirmGlasgowScottish PremiershipIbrox