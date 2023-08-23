Celtic have been sent a transfer update over a player they have been linked with this summer.

Tierney’s future remains in air as we approach the end of the summer transfer window, with the Arsenal star having fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. The Scotsman fell out of favour after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and the emergence of Jakub Kiwior hasn’t helped his case, with Ben White and Thomas Partey also featuring in the full-back roles.

Tierney has expressed a willingness to play a supplamentary role for the second successive season, but a move looks more likely.

Celtic have been tipped to bring Tierney back to Parkhead, with Brendan Rodgers a self-confessed fan. Rodgers, who has previously dubbed the full-back ‘fantastic’, said earlier this summer: “There’s been lots of players linked with here with me coming back.

“All I know is Kieran is like myself, we loved our time here, Rodgers said when asked about the transfer links. When I spoke to him down the road in the Premier League, every time we met up all we talked about was Celtic. He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal.”

But as Tierney continues his search for a new home, it seems nothing is close, with Arsenal insider Charles Watts telling TeamTalk: “We’re not seeing him while these talks are going on. I don’t think they’ve progressed anywhere.

“Newcastle have signed Lewis Hall now so that’s one potential exit route closed for Tierney which was a surprise. I thought he’d go to Newcastle. There’s lots of doors that seem to be closing for Tierney. I don’t know what Newcastle’s scouting department has seen and recommended.

“But clearly they felt that Hall was a better long-term investment than Kieran Tierney. Tierney’s a fantastic left-back, who would have suited Newcastle really well. But obviously the scouting department felt differently. Hall looks like a decent player in the few games that I’ve seen him.

“But if you’ve got a choice between Kieran Tierney and Lewis Hall for around the same sort of transfer fee, for me, there’s only one player I’m signing there and it’s not Hall.”

La Liga club Real Sociedad, who are in the Champions League this season, are said to be interested in a move.

“(Real) Sociedad are still in the mix,” added Watts. “They’re still hoping to get him and it just depends if they can come up with financial terms. You wonder if that’s going to be possible or not.