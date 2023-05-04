Celtic are on the verge of clinching the Scottish Premership title and they can do so with a victory over Hearts on Sunday, while Rangers will host Aberdeen as they target a strong end to a disappointing season.

Meanwhie, transfer news stories continue to crop up as the summer window looms. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Thursday, May 3:

Ex-Rangers star claims two signings will close ‘gap’

Kenny Miller is adamant there is less between Celtic and Rangers than there seems and has predicted the title race will be a lot closer next season.

Kenny Miller has joined Falkirk. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The former striker, who turned out for both Glasgow clubs during his playing career, has dismissed suggestions there is a significant gap between the two teams at present and reckons the Ibrox side will be a stronger position once Michael Beale gets a full pre-season under his belt.

Miller feels the impact of January signings Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell in the short-term has been positive and he believes the pair can play a leading role next term.

He told the Scottish Sun: “Celtic are definitely ahead of Rangers right now, with Ange further ahead in his journey than Michael. But I believe Rangers will make strides this summer. And if Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell are a sign of things to come, then Rangers will be stronger. It’s a really interesting summer coming up.

“I really dont see it (the gap). If it’s a points gap then OK, it’s 13 points. But it was nine points when Michael Beale arrived and the form and results of the team since then has been good. So I’ll tell you right now that it’ll be a lot closer next season - I have no doubt about that.”

Celtic ‘battling’ Glasgow rivals for Dons loanee

Celtic are in a transfer tug-of-war with Rangers to sign Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Scottish champions are keen on the Reds youngster who has impressed on a season-long loan with Premiership rivals Aberdeen. Is it thought the Dons are desperate to keep Clarkson on a permanent basis, but Celtic are said to have been alerted to his potential availability.

Rangers may have a slight advantage in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature, having worked alongside Michael Beale during his time at Anfield and proving a shrewd acquisition for the Pittodrie side this season.