Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou shortlisted for Manager of the Year award

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award.

The organisation, which represents professional footballers in Scotland, announced the four-man shortlist for the award this morning.

Dick Campbell, whose Arbroath side narrowly missed out on topping the Championship and will fight in the play-offs for a place in next season’s Premiership, has also been shortlisted.

Ross County’s Malky Mackay and Paul Hartley, who has guided Cove Rangers to the top spot in League One, also make the list.

Postecoglou has revitalised a stagnant Celtic side, bringing in a number of new stars while playing an attractive style of play.

The Hoops, ahead of this weekend’s Old Firm clash, are six points ahead of Rangers.