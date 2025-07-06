A round-up of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Sunday afternoon

The 2025/26 season is just around the corner with Celtic and Rangers both in pre-season action this weekend as Brendan Rodgers and his opposite number Russell Martin prepare for the return to competitive football.

Rangers have been on a transfer surge this week with three players arriving at Ibrox this week - Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez and Thelo Aasgaard. More new additions are expected to follow in the coming days with a loan move for Wolves defender Nasser Djiga close to completion.

Celtic, meanwhile, are set to land a tasty windfall with Nicolas Kuhn’s impending £17m move to Italy. Here’s a breakdown of the latest transfer rumours relating to both clubs:

Rodgers ‘swamped’ with loan enquiries for Celtic star

Brendan Rodgers admits he has been inundated with loan enquiries for Irish striker Johnny Kenny, with the Scottish champions reportedly knocking back an approach from EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers.

The Hoops boss intends to take a closer look at the talented 22-year-old hit over the course of pre-season before deciding what the best course of action will be for the hitman’s development short-term.

Kenny, who got off the mark for the 2025/26 campaign in Celtic’s friendly win over Queen’s Park on Friday night, impressed in his last loan move at Shamrock Rovers in his homeland before returning to Parkhead in January.

“I’ve spoken to a few clubs and there’s been a host of clubs that want to take him on loan. So I just want to have a look in pre-season just to see where we’re at and see what’s going to be the best for his development.

“We, obviously, want him to be a Celtic player. He’s a goal scorer. There’s absolutely no doubt about that. It’s what’s going to be the best for him and Celtic and whether it’s just go away and get some more games and play. But I’ll assess that over pre-season.”

Ex Rangers loanee subject of lowball offer

Former Rangers loan star Vaclav Cerny has been the subject of a lowball transfer offer from Turkish giants Bestikas, according to reports.

The Czech winger starred during his temporary spell at Ibrox last season, netting 18 goals across all competitions. He has since return to parent club VfL Wolfsburg over the summer, with his agent David Nehoda recently confirming that it’s unlikely he will return to Glasgow.

The Bundesliga outfit have placed a £9million asking price on Cerny, making any chance of a permanent switch to Rangers unfeasible. And now reports in Turkey state that Super Lig title hopefuls Bestikas have tested the waters by submitting a reduced offer.

It comes after rivals Trabzonspor were understood to be willing to meet the player’s hefty valuation amid a summer exodus.