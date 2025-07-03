Central defender cost the English Premier League club £10 million from Red Star Belgrade in the January window

Rangers are reportedly leading the chase to sign well-travelled Wolves defender Nasser Djiga, who will be allowed to leave the English Premier League on loan this summer.

The 22-year-old centre-back - who has played in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Serbia - is understood to be in discussions with Ibrox chiefs over making a season-long switch to Ibrox from Molineux.

According to the Express & Star, the Light Blues are interested in a straight loan for Djiga and are ‘hopeful’ of concluding the transfer imminently. It’s stated there will be NO option-to-buy clause included in any deal between the clubs.

Wolves are keen on sending the Burkina Faso internationalist out to gain more senior experience in British football after just a few months after joining the Midlands side from Red Star Belgrade at the end of the January transfer window for a reported £10 million fee.

He initially had to bide his time in pursuit of first-team minutes under boss Vitor Pereira, but ended the campaign with five Premier League appearances under his belt which included playing 45 minutes against Crystal Palace and featuring in other cameo roles last term.

Rangers, however, are expected to face stiff competition for the promising defensive talent as head coach Russell Martin, and by sporting director Kevin Thelwell look to act fast in the transfer market ahead of a crucial Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos in just under three weeks.

While Djiga could be on his way to Glasgow in the near future, one player who has yet to find a new employer since leaving Rangers at the end of last season is Tom Lawrence.

The attacking midfielder remains on the lookout for a new club after managing just 65 appearances and 11 goals during his injury-plagued three-year spell in Govan.

The 31-year-old Welsh international is said to be on newly-promoted Wrexham’s transfer radar - owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - as well as attracting interest from clubs in Turkey.

According to the Daily Mail, the prospect of turning out for his hometown club would be ‘an appealing one’ for Lawrence as they gear up for a crack at the EFL Championship this season.