The German winger has rejected a move back to former club RB Leipzig in favour of heading to Italy

Nicolas Kuhn will jet out to Italy at the start of next week to under a medical ahead of finalising his €20 million move to Como.

The Celtic winger has reportedly turned down the chance to re-join former club RB Leipzig in favour of a big-money switch to Serie A.

According to well-respected Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 25-year-old will sign a four-year contract until 2029 without a release clause. He reports Como boss Cesc Fabregas plans on utilising Kuhn on the right flank this season.

A full agreement has now been reached between the two clubs, with personal terms also proving straightforward. There are just few formalities left to be completed, but the transfer is considered a ‘done deal’.

It means the Scottish champions are expected to bank more than FIVE TIMES what they paid for Kuhn 18 months ago, when he joined from Austrian side Rapid Vienna for a fee of around £3m.

Kuhn endured a slow start to his Hoops career due to problems with his teeth that led him to lose a vast amount of weight and impacted on his performance levels, but he went on to prove a big hit with Hoops supporters with a string of sensational performances in Europe.

He netted a memorable double against Leipzig at Parkhead in the Champions League back in November and scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

While he wasn’t able to recapture that form during the second half of the campaign, Kuhn has still been a topic of conversation on the transfer front with a host of clubs from across Europe showing an interest this summer.

And it’s the big-spending Italian top-flight club that have splashed the cash to land their man. Kuhn’s old club Rapid Vienna will also be due a small percentage of the profit on the deal, but it still ensures Celtic will bank a tasty sum for themselves.

He could link up again with former Hoops loanee Alex Valle, who had his spell in Glasgow’s east end cut short in January by parent club Barcelona in order to allow him to join Como on a further temporary stint.