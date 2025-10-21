The legendary former Celtic manager reckons Thelwell has plenty to answer for after the club’s summer business

Martin O'Neill has launched a savage attack of Rangers' summer recruitment - insisting there are players at Ibrox who are “undeserving” of their place in the first-team squad.

The legendary Celtic manager believes Gers’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell must be held accountable for carrying out some questionable transfer business, which saw the likes of striker Youssef Chermiti arrive from Everton in a deal worth £8 million despite his poor goal scoring record.

O’Neill’s criticism comes following the Light Blues’ decision to appoint ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl on a two-and-a-half year deal

"If the director of football is responsible for recruitment, it's been really poor," O'Neill said on talkSPORT. “Rangers are a great football club. But some of the players there are just undeserving of playing for Rangers, seriously underserving of it and should never have been there in the first place.

Kevin Thelwell grilled on Rangers summer recruitment

Thelwell was grilled on the club’s recruitment at Rohl’s press conference unveiling this afternoon. Asked if he accepts the recruitment has not been good enough, the Englishman insists the struggling stars will come good.

He stated: "I think it's a fair question, and if I look at the first eight games it's very difficult to say otherwise. We think that it's a good group who is capable of much more. We hope, with the appointment of Danny, we have got the opportunity to show their quality this season in a much stronger way.

“I think we have recruited a strong group that are very capable. Hopefully in the next group of games you are able to see Thelo Aasgaard show their potential to the fans.”

Youssef Chermiti signing raises eyebrows among supporters

Chermiti’s big-money arrival - the biggest spend by the club on one player since Tore Andre Flo in 2000 - raised plenty of eyebrows, but Thelwell is confident the 21-year-old will live up to his lofty price tag.

“Youssef Chermiti is a player who has huge potential, that I have never doubted in any shape or form,” Thelwell added. I think Danny will help get the best out of Youssef.

“It's very early days for him. He is a young talent, and of course with young talents they sometimes take a little bit of time. I am certain over the course here he is going to prove that he is a very, very good player."