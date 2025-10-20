There is growing uncertainty over Brendan Rodgers future as Celtic manager - and the Northern Irishman has plenty of admirers down south

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a candidate for the Nottingham Forest job and is expected to be sounded out by the club amid growing uncertainty over his future in Glasgow, claims well respected journalist Alex Crook.

The Reds sacked ex-Hoops and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou on Saturday after just 39 days in charge and while it’s unlikely Rodgers will entertain any offers mid-season, there is increasing expectation that he will leave Parkhead when his contract expires next summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers was previously linked with the City Ground hotseat following the dismissal of Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this summer, but it’s understood the Northern Irishman still retains plenty of admiration behind the scenes at Forest.

Nottingham Forest owner a ‘long-term admirer’ of Brendan Rodgers

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is said to be a long-term admirer of Rodgers and would consider hiring him at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

There is a sense that Rodgers could seek a fresh challenge next summer amid frustrations over a lack of transfer spend at Celtic, with several English Premier League clubs touted as potential destinations.

Speaking last week prior to Postecoglou’s sacking, Crook stated: “We could be talking, come the summer, of a bit of a managerial merry-go-round because Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace is coming to the end of his contract, Marco Silva at Fulham (is too).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Andoni Iraola, very sought after by some top clubs, is in the same situation at Bournemouth. You would think all of this trio would be interested in a manager with the CV of Brendan Rodgers.

“And don't rule out Nottingham Forest either – because Evangelos Marinakis has been a long-term admirer of Brendan Rodgers and obviously Ange Postecoglou is still on a very sticky wicket there.”

Brendan Rodgers looking to make if three title wins in a row this season

Rodgers, who is towards the front of the betting markets along with Sean Dyche, Roberto Mancini and Marco Silva, guided Celtic to back-to-back Premiership titles during his first spell at the club before departing in the middle of his third season for Leicester City.

He oversaw more than 200 games in charge of the Foxes and won the FA Cup before being axed in the 2022/23 campaign, during which Leicester suffered relegation from the top-flight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return to Celtic Park followed and the ex-Liverpool and Swansea boss clinched another pair of league titles in the last two seasons, taking his tally of trophies to 11 in Scotland.

Aiming to make it three in a row this season, Celtic have endured an underwhelming start to the season and currently sit five points behind pacesetters Hearts in the table.