Celtic and Rangers are preparing for the new 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ managerial search is finally over after a 100-day search for Philippe Clement’s successor with former Southampton boss Russell Martin handed the reigns at Ibrox this morning.

With a return to pre-season training just a couple of weeks away, both Celtic and Rangers will look to reshape their respective squads in time for Champions League qualifiers in late July. Here’s the latest transfer news headlines:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic-linked goal machine makes shock decision

Celtic linked striker Youssef El Kacahti has reportedly left Hannover 96 stunned by making a dramatic 11th-hour transfer U-turn.

The Moroccan hitman is a man in demand this summer after firing SC Telstar to Eredivisie promotion and has attracted interest from the Scottish champions.

El Kachati - who bagged 25 goals in 45 appearances for the newly-promoted Dutch minnows last term - is out of contract and recently confirmed he has several offers on the table to weigh up.

It appeared as though German second-tier outfit Hannover had won the race for the 25-year-old’s signature, with Kicker claiming last month that the club’s sporting director Marcus Mann had reached a verbal agreement with the player over a free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But various reports in Germany now state that El Kachati has had a change of heart and has set his sights on joining a club playing in European competition. That could leave the door open for Brendan Rodgers to swoop as the Hoops boss continues to hunt for a successor to Kyogo Furuhashi.

Russell Martin earns praise from Celtic icon

Celtic hero Paul Lambert heaped praise on Russell Martin’s playing career after making him captain at two of his previous clubs, Wycombe Wanderers and Norwich City.

Lambert was in charge of Wolves when the 39-year-old former centre-back made his milestone 300th appearance for old club Norwich and his respect for Rangers’ new head coach remains unquestionable.

He said: “We had a great time at Wycombe and Russell was part of the squad that took us to the League Cup semi-finals. At Norwich, he was a big part of the promotion and was a great lad. He was part of a group I had that was brilliant to work with and was a major part of everything that was good about Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t have done the job I did there without him and all the other lads like him. Russell has had some great success and he has thoroughly deserved it all. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. He’s a top lad and a top pro and it is through sheer hard work and dedication that he has got the success that he has.”