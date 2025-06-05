The Ibrox club have finally confirmed Philippe Clement’s permanent successor after months of uncertainty

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have named Russell Martin as their new head coach - with the former Southampton and Swansea City boss signing a three-year contract to mark the start of a fresh era at Ibrox.

It was revealed by the Rangers Review on Wednesday evening that ex-Scotland international Martin had won the race to succeed Philippe Clement in the dugout this summer after months of uncertainty over who would land the position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A US-based consortium, led by Andrew Cavenagh and the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, completed a multi-million pound takeover of the Govan club last week and Martin emerged as the leading candidate from a protracted recruitment process that also included former Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti and Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard.

Rangers have now confirmed that Martin - who was sacked at St Mary’s in December after just one win from 16 games in the Premier League - will be the man to lead them forward and will be officially unveiled at a press conference later today.

He had previously taken Southampton back up to the English top-flight via the EFL Championship play-off final in the previous campaign. However, , Martin came in for intense criticism for deciding to stick with a possession-based approach as his side struggled with the step up to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that, the 39-year-old had spells in charge at MK Dons and Swansea City. His role is head coach rather than manage - a nod to Rangers' new set-up with former sporting director Kevin Thelwell now in post alongside his former Everton colleague, Dan Purdy, as technical director.

Rangers finished last season without a trophy and were runners-up to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership for the fourth successive year. Clement lost his job in February before legendary ex-captain Barry Ferguson took over as interim boss until the end of the season.

Martin, who played 29 times for Scotland and 17 times for Rangers during a loan spell towards the end of his career in 2018, has been given the task of making the club more competitive amid a busy summer of recruitment.

It’s claimed he left a family holiday to hold further discussions with Thelwell, CEO Patrick Stewart and 49ers chief Gretar Steinsson earlier this week with the decision to hand Martin the reigns signed off by new chairman Cavenagh and the incoming Ibrox board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Russell Martin said about Rangers appointment?

Martin told the club’s official website: “It is a privilege to be named Head Coach of Rangers Football Club at the beginning of this exciting new chapter.

“I know what this club demands. From my time here, I had a taste of how special this club is, the expectation, the passion and the history. Now, as I return, I’m determined to bring success back, for the supporters, the players, and everyone inside this club.

“I’m here to set standards, work hard and do my very best to earn the respect of the Rangers fans.

“There’s a lot to be done, but the goal is clear: win matches, win trophies, and give Rangers fans a team that they can be proud of. We want to play with bravery, to take the ball, to be aggressive, and to stand up in the big moments.

“Preparations for pre-season are already underway. I look forward to meeting the players and building a squad that our fans can believe in.”