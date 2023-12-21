Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after beating 10-man St Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night - and still have a game in hand over rivals Celtic.

Pressure is mounting steadily on Brendan Rodgers' stuttering Hoops who face a must-win clash against Livingston at the weekend, with the momentum clearly swinging back in Rangers favour ahead of an intriguing Old Firm showdown later this month.

Meanwhile, transfer rumours continue to circulate online. Here, we round up the latest news and headlines from Scotland’s two leading clubs on Thursday, December, 21.

£4.4m Celtic-linked striker 'not allowed' transfer departure

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits he has no intention of allowing talisman Bojan Miovski to leave the club in January, amid links to Celtic and Rangers.

The Macedonian striker - scouted by both Glasgow clubs - bagged a double to sink Livingston at Pittodrie on Wednesday, taking his tally to 14 goals for this season so far. Miovski is looking to build on a hugely impressive debut campaign in the North East and his red-hot form has attracted other clubs.

The beaten Viaplay Cup finalists are aiming to climb away from the bottom half of the league table and Robson knows that keeping Miovski will be crucial to that after outlining the reason he does not want to lose his star man.

Speaking after last night's 2-1 win over Livi, Robson said: "Miovski scored two great goals and probably could have scored a few more. There's more to come from the lad. We could see when he came in there were things to improve on but he's built a good relationship with Duk and Ester Sokler. He's doing really well. He's always enjoyed the way we want to play on the transition.

"We want to find him all the time and it suits him. We'll just have to say to Dave (Cormack, chairman) he's now allowed to go. There is a model at this club and we've signed a lot of good players. We're a good team when we're are it and with Bojan and others who perform well in big European games, people look at that. We want him to stay as long as he can and hopefully he'll be here for a good bit longer."

Rangers set for bumper Malik Tillman windfall amid permanent switch claims

Rangers are in line to land a windfall in January with PSV Eindhoven expected to turn Malik Tillman's loan transfer from Bayern Munich into a permanent £14million stay.

The attacking midfielder spent a season on loan at Ibrox from the Bundesliga giants last year and the Light Blues retained an option to buy the American for around £5m before Bayern changed their mind in the summer.

A 10 per cent sell-on clause was reportedly inserted into the deal giving them a cut of any future transfer with Bayern preferring to send him out to the Eredivisie outfit and they now anticipate the Dutch club invoking that option-to-buy.

It means the Gers could net a further £1.4m on top of the £1m compensation they received up front when they were informed Tillman would NOT be returning to Glasgow. PSV technical director Earnie Stewart said: "It is true there is an option to sign both Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest and there is an expectation we will do that with both of them.