Rangers play the first of their two Scottish Premiership games in hand over Celtic on Wednesday night

Rangers can close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings to just two points if they manage to overcome St Johnstone at Ibrox - just three days on from their League Cup triumph.

The Light Blues registered a comfortable 2-0 win in the previous meeting between the two sides at McDiarmid Park earlier this month but the pair renew acquaintances at a much busier stage in the Scottish football calendar.

Injuries to key players and suspension will again cause Gers manager Philippe Clement problems heading into this contest, with the Belgian light on central midfielders due to the absence of Jose Cifuentes, Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and Tom Lawrence.

Clement also has just two fit strikers available to him in the shape of Cyriel Dessers and Kemar Roofe, meaning he must manage both players' minutes carefully over the coming weeks to avoid risking further setbacks.

The latter is still short of match fitness as Clement explained in his pre-match media conference: "He is not ready to play 90 minutes. It is my choice to make if he starts or he does not start."

With those comments in mind, here’s how we think the Gers will shape up against St Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night:

Rangers predicted line up vs St Johnstone

2 . Jack Butland - GK Was barely tested between the sticks at Hampden against Aberdeen and will be eyeing another clean sheet back on home soil.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper stepped up and delivered for Rangers when they needed a moment of magic on Sunday. His presence down the right-hand side can't be emulated by anyone else on his day.