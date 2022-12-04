Celtic ‘make contact’ with Egyptian star, Rangers star ‘asks to leave’

The January transfer window is just weeks away as both side of the Old Firm look to strengthen their squad.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Al-Ahly and Egypt star Mohamed Magdy.

Football Scotland have reported the Hoops have made ‘initial contact’ with the playmaker - but will face competition from English Championship and Turkish clubs if they choose to make a move during the January transfer window.

It is not the first time Celtic have been linked with a move for Afsha after the player’s former agent Abdelrahman Ismail revealed they were one of three clubs keen on the midfielder last summer.

He told an Egyptian radio station: “Galatasaray, Besiktas, and Celtic are competing to sign Mohamed Magdy Afsha. Afsha’s contract with Al Ahly expires in 2024, and no one from the club has spoken to us about extending the contract yet. But Afsha is happy with Al Ahly, and if the club open negotiations about extending his contract, he will agree immediately.”

A move failed to come to fruition but a change in agent could see some movement during the January transfer window.

Rangers star ‘asks to leave’ as Italian clubs consider move

Reports in Italy have suggest Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is keen to end his time at Ibrox and has a number of options if his wish is granted.

Glen Kamara has withdrawn from the Finalnd squad - adding to Rangers' injury problems. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

New Gers manager Michael Beale discussed the midfielder’s situation in the aftermath of his appointment as he called Kamara ‘a big player’. He said: “Glen has got 100 per cent of my trust. He was hugely important in my previous time here and while he’s still young, he’s coming into the prime of his career. He will be a big player for Rangers moving forward.”

However, TuttoSalernitana have reported Monza and Salernitana are both preparing offers for the Finland international, with unnamed clubs in France and Spain also said to be interested.