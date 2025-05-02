Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday afternoon

As the season nears its conclusion, four-in-a-row champions Celtic will head into the summer transfer window in a position of strength after yet another scintillating campaign.

In contrast, Rangers will be happy to get a trophyless season done and dusted as they brace for a summer of sweeping changes as 49ers Enterprises move on to the brink of completing a lucrative takeover of the club. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Friday afternoon:

Celtic flop makes future prediction ahead of Parkhead return

Forgotten winger Marco Tilio has set his sights on playing consistently on the European stage with Celtic next season - 17 months on from making his last appearance for the Parkhead club.

It’s fair to say the 23-year-old Australian’s £1.5 million move to the Scottish champions hasn’t worked out with a number of serious injuries hampering his progress. However, he remains under contract for the next couple of years and still has time to make an impact as he prepares for a summer return to Glasgow.

Viewed as a long-term prospect, Tilio was sent back out on loan to Melbourne City in his homeland in January 2024 after two severe thigh and hamstring injuries derailed his campaign and delayed his Celtic debut. He has netted four goals in 13 starts Down under this term after having his loan deal extended last summer, with his form earning him a surprise recall to the Socceroos National Team earlier in the season.

Despite his struggles in Scotland, Tilio has revealed in an interview that he’s still in regular contact with club officials.

Speaking to Optus Sports he said: “There’s team managers that you still check in with for general things. Then there’s a loan manager as well who I stay in contact with week-to-week after games he’d watch or let me know how it went, or check up how I’m feeling. So year, we still stay in contact. it’s good to hear from that side of the world while I’m all the way over here.”

Where will I be in a year's time? I'd hope to be saying I’ll be playing consistently in Europe. I want to do everything I can to make sure I'm with Celtic playing. We’ll see but, year, that’s where my head’s at.”

One-time Rangers transfer target set for summer move

Former Rangers transfer target Bobby Clarke is set to leave Red Bull Salzburg on loan this summer with the Austrian side willing to listen to offers for the ex-Liverpool midfielder.

Son of ex-Kilmarnock boss Lee, Clark left Anfield in a deal worth £10 million plus add-ons last summer, but that move has since turned sour.

Rangers were said to be interested in the 20-year-old towards the end of the January window, and while a loan move never came to fruition, it’s expected that the Ibrox club will be one of a number of teams on alert this summer.

It comes after Clark - who has made just five first-team appearances - was reportedly involved in a bitter row with new Salzburg head coach Thomas Letsch. Kronen Zeitung report that the player will be allowed to leave on loan- while X account Scouts in Attendance claim the youngster is 'back on the market again'.

It remains to be seen over the coming months whether the Light Blues will return to the table with an offer for the former Birmingham City and Newcastle youth product amid his lack of game time in Austria. It’s an area of the pitch that Rangers have already strengthened after agreeing a pre-contract with Dundee star Lyall Cameron.

Clark recently launched a scathing attack about Letsch in a now deleted social media post, admitting he has “no idea” and “had turned the club into a laughing stock.”